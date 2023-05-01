With terms of J&K panchayat, MCs nearing end in September, polls to be reality check for parties

With terms of panchayat and municipal councils and corporation coming to an end in September, the polls this year will prove to be a reality check for parties. This time, two main political parties — the Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference — will participate in the polls making it an interesting election. The polls in J&K could also be a reality check for political parties to gauge their strength at the grassroots level. (HT File)

Recently, J&K’s chief electoral officer PK Pole said in the next one year, the elections for urban local bodies, panchayats and Lok Sabha will be held. “The assembly elections are also due in this financial year,” he told a Jammu-based newspaper. Pole, however, didn’t specify dates for the assembly elections and many political leaders are now of the opinion that assembly elections won’t be held very soon. The last assembly elections were held in 2014, when J&K was a state. Since 2018, J&K is under governor’s rule after the BJP withdrew support from coalition government that was headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

Even J&K’s LG Manoj Sinha said panchayat polls would be held on time in the UT. “We all want the panchayat elections should be held on time as five years will be completed soon and it will boost economic activities,” Sinha said during an event in winter capital Jammu.

All political parties are ready for the panchayat and municipal polls but are also surprised over the delay in the assembly elections.

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said the party is ready to contest panchayat polls. “The circumstances were different then and unfortunately it gave an open field to many who otherwise would never have won. So, yes, we shall contest elections whenever held,” he said. Sadiq said delaying assembly elections in UT is surprising. “Our last assembly elections in J&K were held nine years ago and despite requests from all political parties, assembly polls are not held in J&K.”

In March, NC president Farooq Abdullah, along with leaders of other political parties, met the chief election commissioner in Delhi and sought early assembly elections.

Both NC and PDP had boycotted the panchayat elections in 2018, though many NC and PDP workers contested panchayat polls as independent candidates. “Our party has taken a decision to fight all these elections. Infact, party cadre is gearing up to face upcomig elections, be it panchayat, ULBs, assembly or Parliament,” PDP additional spokesman Rafeeq Rather said.

The BJP on Friday held a meeting of its leaders in Srinagar to review the party’s preparedness for these elections. “We don’t know about assembly elections, but are preparing for panchayat and local body polls that are scheduled for this year. Even a meeting to review the preparedness was held on Friday,” said BJP statespokesman and sarpanch Tral Altaf Thakur.

For the two parties — Democratic Azad Party and Apni Party — formed after the abrogation of Article 370, the polls could decide how much support these new parties have managed to garner among the masses.

“For us, these are first panchayat and local bodies elections. We are hopeful our party will perform better than traditional parties. We are working for this very seriously,” said Aftab Malik, Srinagar district development council chairman and senior leader of Apni Party.

Even former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has asked party to work hard for upcoming elections.

However, Peoples Conference led by Sajjad Lone is surprised why important polls like assembly elections are delayed without any reason. “If situation is normal for panchayat and parliament elections, then why not for the assembly elections? This is surprising as assembly polls are the most important elections for any place,” said Peoples Conference spokesman Adnan Ashraf.