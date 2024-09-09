J&K elections: Apni Party backs Taj Mohiuddin from Uri segment

The Apni Party on Monday announced support to former Jammu and Kashmir minister Taj Mohiuddin, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Uri assembly segment in Baramulla district. Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Taj Mohiuddin, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Uri assembly segment in Baramulla. (HT file photo)

The support was announced by Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari at a press conference in Srinagar. “The Apni Party has decided to back Mohiuddin. We will lend our full support to him,” Bukhari said.

He said the decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of the people of the Uri assembly segment.

“There is no personal interest. Neither does Mohiuddin have any personal interest, nor do I,” he said.

Bukhari said Mohiuddin is a tall leader and expressed hope that he would be elected to the assembly.

Mohiuddin had resigned from the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) last month before deciding to contest as an Independent candidate from Uri. He joined the DPAP in August 2022 after being associated with the Congress for 45 years.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases with voting for the first phase to be held on September 18 followed by the second phase on September 25 and the third on October 1. The results would be announced on October 8.