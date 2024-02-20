J&K farmers trained in mushroom cultivation at PAU, Ludhiana

A total of 40 farmers from Jammu and Kashmir underwent training in mushroom cultivation during a two-day training and educational visit at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday and Tuesday. The educational visit for farmers of Jammu and Kashmir focused on successful mushroom cultivation and its processing. (HT Photo)

Following an initiative by Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education, the directorate of extension education at PAU, the farmers, accompanied by three officials from the department of agriculture production and farmers welfare, Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Skill Development Centre.

Rupinder Kaur, associate director (Skill Development), highlighted the significance of this visit, emphasising the university’s pride in sharing knowledge with farmers from other states. The educational visit focused on successful mushroom cultivation and its processing.

Lovleesh Garg provided detailed insights into successful mushroom cultivation and marketing, and the visiting farmers also had the opportunity to tour the university’s mushroom farm.

Prerna Kapila and Kuldeep Kaur demonstrated practical aspects of mushroom snacks, various recipes and mushroom pickles.

Garg concluded the visit by sharing information about the activities of the Skill Development Centre and expressed gratitude to the university’s subject experts and the visiting farmers.

Agri varsity holds session on mental wellness

The university counselling and placement guidance cell of PAU organised a session on mental wellness for the students of the College of Horticultural and Forestry under the directorate of students’ welfare, PAU.

Associate professor Vandana Kanwar conducted a session on awareness regarding myths related to mental wellness and challenges students face in academic and non-academic areas at the university. She deliberated on various challenges faced by the students and advised the ways to tackle these challenges.

Khushdeep Dharni, associate director university counselling and placement guidance cell, urged the students to connect with the university placement cell to benefit from its services. He emphasised building soft skills to cope with challenges in social and corporate life.

Nirmal Singh Jaura, director students’ welfare, appreciated the efforts of the placement cell and reiterated the commitment of the directorate to serve students on various fronts. Later, he proposed a vote of thanks.