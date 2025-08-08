J&K govt committed to develop Gurez: CM Omar

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that his government is committed to develop and uplift Gurez and its people. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

Speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day National Tribal Festival Gurez-2025 held at the picturesque border village of Chorwan in Gurez, the CM assured the welfare of people of Gurez is top priority of the government. “Gurez has always stood as a symbol of resilience and harmony. My government recognises this spirit and is determined to ensure that the region progresses in all spheres,” he said, adding that there was the need for improved connectivity.

Omar assured the people that efforts are underway to provide mobile network coverage to keep Gurez connected with the rest of the country. “Gurez is blessed with immense natural beauty, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve it for future generations. While we want development and progress for the region, it must be balanced with safeguarding its heritage, culture and traditions,” he said.

He said that the expansion of tourism will create employment opportunities, especially for the youth of Gurez.

Earlier, the CM toured various stalls showcasing local produce, herbs, traditional foods and handicrafts.

On the occasion, the CM also distributed appreciation certificates to women-led Self Help Groups for their entrepreneurial efforts.

Earlier in the morning, the CM also chaired a grievance redressal camp at Wampora, Dawar, where residents from various areas, including Chorwan, Kanzalwan, Tulail, Markote, and Bagtore, raised issues concerning road and mobile connectivity, upgradation of educational institutions, banking facilities, ATM services, community bunkers, and employment opportunities.