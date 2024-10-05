J&K: Govt school teacher suspended for thrashing Class 4 kid

After videos and photos of a government school teacher allegedly beating up a Class 4 student during class went viral on social media, Kishtwar district administration on Saturday ordered a probe and suspended the teacher for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment. The teacher was identified as Anayatullah Ahanger of Gowarian Dhar in Inderwal area of Kishtwar district. (Getty image)

The teacher was identified as Anayatullah Ahanger of Gowarian Dhar in Inderwal area of Kishtwar district.The incident of corporal punishment has been strictly viewed by the administration.

Kishtwar chief education officer Javed Ahmad Kitchloo ordered the suspension of the teacher and also set up a three-member committee for an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

The three-member panel is headed by Kishtwar deputy chief education officer Masood Ahmed Qazi, Chatroo Higher Secondary School principal Vinod Kumar and Jagdish Chauhan, lecturer at Kishtwar Boys’ Higher Secondary School.

Additionally, two teachers— Daljeet Singh Palsar posted at Higher Secondary School Nagseni and Shami Sen, posted at Higher Secondary School Paddar— will assist the panel in the probe.

“The incident is totally against Section 17 of Right of the Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009,” said an official. During the suspension period and till the completion of inquiry, the teacher will remain attached with the Middle School at Loi Dhar.

Pending enquiry, the teacher has been suspended in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal Rules), 1956, said an official.

The incident took place on Saturday when the child was allegedly beaten up by the school teacher inside a class room. The victim’s father, who works in Delhi, demanded strict punishment to the teacher.

“My son was locked inside a class room and beaten up mercilessly by Anayatullah Ahanger because he had not done his homework,” said Kumar, adding “The teacher had earlier also beaten up three to four small children but their parents had not lodged any complaints.”

The child was later produced before senior police officials.