J&K govt sets up 9 relief shelters in Srinagar

As the water level is rising in Srinagar city, the government has established nine relief shelters which are ready for emergency situation and people from 67 villages in south Kashmir and Budgam were moved to safety places. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha spoke to senior officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall across the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The LG was briefed on rescue and relief measures by Army, Air Force, CAPFs, district administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams on the ground to ensure the well-being of those affected by heavy rain and flood.

“He was briefed that people affected by flood in Akhnoor were evacuated to safety by BSF, NDRF & Police. People from around 67 villages in Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama were moved to safer locations and nomadic families in Pulwama and Shopian were provided shelters by the district administrations,” the J&K government spokesman said, adding that in Srinagar city, around 9 relief shelters are ready for emergency situation.

The LG asked the senior officials to take all necessary preventive measures against water borne diseases. He asked the senior officials to ensure rations, blankets, medicines, LPGs and pure drinking water to the affected families and speedy restoration of power infrastructure.

“He urged the people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. The LG also assured that no effort is being spared by the Centre to ensure timely assistance to those in need,” the spokesperson added.