Kathua schoolgirl’s video message to PM Modi pays off, govt starts giving facelift to her school

After a Class 3 girl Seerat Naaz's plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message went viral on social media, the Jammu and Kashmir government has started work to give a facelift to her dilapidated school building in Kathua's Lohai Malhar block.

The schoolgirl, Seerat Naaz was not happy with her dilapidated school building and had made a video that was shared on the social sites and subsequently went viral.

The girl had complained that she has to sit on an unclean floor along with her friends and wanted PM Modi to cure the ills plaguing her school.

The little girl hailed from the Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district.

Her video weaved magic and the director of School Education Ravi Shankar Sharma had to rush to her school in the Lohai-Malhar block on Wednesday.

Sharma said that a project worth ₹91 lakh was sanctioned to repair the school on modern lines but the work was stalled by the contractor due to some issue related to administrative approval.

“Here in this school building, which the little girl pointed out in her video, a project worth nearly ₹1 crore was already sanctioned but work was stalled due to some reasons. However, we have restarted now,” he said.

The school education director claimed that the government has accorded top priority to provide modern facilities in all the schools.

Sharma said there are three types of funding available for improving school infrastructure under UT CAPEX, district CAPEX and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. “We have completed over 2,500 projects under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan since 2018, while 6,000 more are in the pipeline,” he said.

Elated over quick response to her video appeal, Seerat Naaz said, “I made the video to convey the condition of my school to the Prime Minister. I am happy that our school is now getting a facelift,” she said.

