J&K HC directs EC to allot common symbol to party in 4 states

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 21, 2023 07:00 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission and chief electoral officers of poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Telengana and Mizoram to allot common symbol for all candidates of “Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal”. The states are going to poll in November.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri passed the interim directions and put the Election Commission of India on notice to explain as to why party’s name change process and allotment of common symbol was not been taken to its logical conclusion (HT File)
The court also directed the Election Commission to accept nomination forms of candidates fielded by the party under its new name, IkkJutt Jammu.

“However, due to ECI’s inaction on the issue of name change process initiated by the party vide its application dated April 10, and refusal to grant a common symbol despite a timely application in this regard, these candidates were disallowed from filing their nomination forms in the new name of the party,” party president Ankur Sharma said. He is also representing the party in the case.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri passed the afore mentioned interim directions and put the Election Commission of India on notice to explain as to why party’s name change process and allotment of common symbol was not been taken to its logical conclusion. For final settlement of the issue, ECI has been ordered to appear before the court after four weeks, he said.

