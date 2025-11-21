J&K high court gives estate dept 4 weeks in Azad, Raina govt bungalow eviction row

The J&K and Ladakh high court has granted last opportunity of four weeks to estates department to conclude the process pertaining to eviction of former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and ex-J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina from government bungalows. The estates department, in its latest status report, highlighted that due to model code of conduct because of recent by-elections in Nagrota and Budgam assembly segments, it could not take a formal decision with regard to two occupants on the basis of recommendations of a high powered designated committee. (File)

A division bench comprising chief justice Arun Palli and justice Rajnesh Oswal granted four weeks time to the estates department to conclude the process on the recommendations of a designated committee with regard to the government accommodation in respect of two high-profile politicians namely Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex -chief minister and ex-J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, said advocate SS Ahmed.

While granting four weeks time to senior additional advocate general Monika Kohli, appearing for J&K government, the division bench made it clear that no further adjournment in this regard shall be entertained, said advocate Ahmed.

The estates department, in its latest status report, highlighted that due to model code of conduct because of recent by-elections in Nagrota and Budgam assembly segments, it could not take a formal decision with regard to two occupants on the basis of recommendations of a high powered designated committee.

The respondents pleaded eight weeks time for taking a final call by the competent authority.

However, advocate SS Ahmed contested the plea and submitted that the designated committee met in February-March 2025 and more than eight months have passed but still there was no headway in the matter. “Even the model code of conduct has lapsed and not more than 10 days time should be granted to the estates department to take a final call in the matter,” he said.

He informed the DB that few dignitaries were still occupying the government accommodation, at Jammu as well as in Srinagar and produced a communication issued by the Estates department under RTI Act confirming that a former deputy chief minister was still residing in government bungalow in Jammu.

He further submitted that some unauthorised occupants, who were evicted, and against whom estates department initiated eviction proceedings have reportedly obtained injunctions from civil courts which was a matter of serious concern as the evictions were carried out on the basis of law laid down by the apex court and continuous monitoring by the division bench in the instant PIL.

After considering the submissions of both sides, the division bench granted four weeks time to the estates department to conclude the process in respect of of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ravinder Raina.

Looking into the public interest involved in the matter, the DB directed the registry to re-notify the instant PIL for on December 23.