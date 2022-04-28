J&K: Irrigation dept tells farmers not to sow paddy; harassment, says agriculture director
The advice by Kashmir’s irrigation and flood control department asking farmers to avoid sowing paddy this year owing to dry spell has not gone down well with the director of agriculture department, who called it harassment of farmers.
The irrigation and flood control department of Baramulla division on Wednesday issued an advertisement, asking farmers to avoid paddy as the department won’t be able to provide water for irrigation this year.
“The farmers are informed that there was very little snowfall this winter… Also the accumulated snow (over mountains) is melting fast owing to high temperatures. The melting of snow indicates that this year the water level can get very low in summers which can create difficulties in this year’s irrigation season,” said the communication signed by the executive engineer of the irrigation and flood control department in Baramulla division.
The winter as well as spring this year has mostly recorded 80% less precipitation than normal with temperatures hovering 8-10 degrees Celsius above normal in March and April. However, there was a major spell of rain on April 21, bringing the much-needed respite from the dry and hot weather.
The advisory listed at least 66 villages and areas of north Kashmir advising their farmers to go for other crops this year. “These areas are informed beforehand that this year they should not cultivate paddy. They should go for some alternative crops because the department won’t be able to provide water in this situation,” it said.
However, the move has not gone down well with the agriculture department, which says it is the actual authority for such an advisory.
“They are harassing people,” said Chowdhary Iqbal, director, agriculture, while commenting on the advisory.
“The irrigation department’s domain is to get water. Their domain is not to guide which crop one should cultivate. That work is for the department of agriculture and SKUAST University. The irrigation department does not have this technical know-how to advise such things,” Iqbal said.
He said they had also issued advisory for preventative, precautionary and sustainability measures if weather deteriorates. He said that the spell of rain lately has improved the scenario.
“Will people leave sowing crops on their advisory? We have to take preventive measures. If paddy is not sown, some other crop will be sown like pulses or maize. So, what is the meaning of we can’t arrange irrigation,” he added.
-
20 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity logged 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after it reported 32 cases. Tuesday's case tally was the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively. The latest case count comprises nine cases from Chandigarh, eight from Mohali and three from Panchkula.
-
Centre yet to announce PGIMER’s new director
The Union ministry of health and family welfare is yet to announce a new director for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, even as the officiating head's charge is set to end on April 30. Dr Surjit Singh, head, department of paediatrics, PGIMER was given the charge after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post after serving for four years and seven months. In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director.
-
People hit streets in Srinagar to protest ‘worst-ever’ power crisis
Jammu and Kashmir is currently reeling under what is claimed to be 'worst-ever' power crisis, which forced residents to take to streets on Wednesday. Locals and mainstream politicians blame the J&K government for not doing enough to resolve the power crisis. In many towns and villages, people claim they don't get electricity for three to four hours in 24 hours. At several places, power crisis has even affected the potable water supply.
-
Online fraud | Panchkula woman taken for ride on pretext of Char Dham chopper services
A Panchkula resident lost ₹2.2 lakh to an online fraudster while looking for a helicopter ride for Char Dham yatra with hComplainant Seema Gupta, an entrepreneur by profession'sfamily. Following this, she got a call from a man who identified himself as Anshuman and claimed that he was an agent of Pawan Hans Ltd, and based in Dehradun Phata. She said she has deposited ₹2,20,000 in different accounts between April 1 and 23.
-
Ludhiana MC imposes 50k fine on market committee for burning waste
Acting on complaints of bulk burning of waste and garbage at the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass, the municipal corporation has imposed two fines of ₹25,000 each on the market committee. In their recommendation to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the health branch officials have also recommended that an FIR be registered against market committee officials. The final decision on recommending an FIR against market committee officials will be taken by the MC commissioner.
