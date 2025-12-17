J&K leaders seek apology from Bihar CM for pulling down doctor’s veil

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar triggered outrage after a video went viral, showing him pulling down a Muslim woman doctor’s hijab during an official function in his home state. Political parties, religious and youth leaders launched a scathing attack and asked him to step down. Nitish Kumar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and J&K’s former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X, “I was shocked to see him pull down a young Muslim woman’s naqaab... Nitish Sahab perhaps it’s time you step down?”

Nitish Kumar was distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors when this happened. He apparently points towards the woman’s veil and then suddenly pulls it down.

Senior CPM leader and Kulgam MLA MY Tarigami called Nitish’s act a violation of religious freedom and personal dignity. “Such an act deserves unequivocal condemnation as a violation of religious freedom and personal dignity. It is against the spirit of the Constitution and democratic norms,” he said.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar termed the incident unfortunate and sought an apology from the BJP- JDU government in Bihar.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) leader and president of the All Jammu & Kashmir Shia Association, Molvi Imran Ansari, wrote to the Bihar CM, expressing grave concern and condemnation. Seeking apology, he added that Bihar is home to nearly 17% Muslim population.

Awami Ittehad Party chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi stated, “Nitish Kumar’s behaviour was not just inappropriate, it was disgraceful, arrogant and shockingly shameless. He has humiliated a young doctor and disgraced his own chair.”

PDP leader Iltija Mufti called the incident shameful. Referring to the incident, she stated, “Don’t you know what it means for a Muslim woman. You are disrobing her.”

Former Bollywood actress, Zaira Wasim sought an apology from Nitish.

Education minister Sakina Itoo said that Nitish Kumar publicly pulling at Muslim Woman’s niqab was deeply disturbing. “This conduct is unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned. An unconditional apology is owed, “ she said.