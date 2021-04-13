J&K logs 991 infections; no deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 991 novel coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the Union Territory’s case tally to 1, 39,381. However, for the first time in two weeks there was no Covid- related death in the UT and the overall death toll stood at 2,034.

So far, 40 people have lost their lives to the disease this month.For the past six days, the UT has been recording around 800 cases, the highest daily count in six months. The UT had recorded this year’s highest case count on Saturday with 1,005 cases.

Of the new cases, 492 were from Kashmir division while 499 were from Jammu. J&K had recorded all-time high of 1,698 daily cases on September 12, 2020.

Officials said with 303 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 181 in Jammu, 160 in Udhampur( including 157 travellers), 97 in Reasi (including 85 travellers), 55 in Kathua(all except one travellers) and 53 in Baramulla. Eight out of 20 districts reported single-digit cases while no case was reported in three districts.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily since March, reached 7,908, officials said. Since February 9, when active cases were at the lowest at 593, the UT has added 7,315 cases.

As many as 1, 29,439 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 92.86 % from the highest of around 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 6.53 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

In March, the UT had recorded 4,519 Covid-19 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1, 935 cases and 21 deaths.

The peak of the first Covid wave was in September when the UT had witnessed 37, 372 cases and 478 deaths.