J&K logs lowest daily deaths in 30 days

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic ebbing, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 29 Covid-induced fatalities on Sunday, the lowest daily death-toll in 30 days.

The 2,256 fresh infections took the overall cases in the UT to 2, 88,940, while the death toll now stands at 3,870. This month, the UT recorded the highest deaths (73) on May 17.

As many as 3,805 patients recovered on Sunday — 2,351 from Kashmir and 1,454 from Jammu. The active positive now stand at 37,677 against a high of 52,848 cases recorded on May 13.

In an all-time high, J&K had 1,12,857 infections and 1,588 fatalities in the month of May while 1 lakh patients successfully beat the virus. The second wave, which peaked in teh first half of the month, has now hit a plateau in the second half. So far, 2,47,393 people have recovered in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 85.62%.

Of the deaths, 20 were reported in Jammu division and nine in Kashmir. Of the new cases, 1,433 are from Kashmir while 823 are from Jammu and 37 are travellers.

Dr Imran Hafeez, consultant cardiologist and associate professor, Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, said patients suffering from heart disease such as Ischemic disease or heart failure, are at high risk and stressed on the need of vaccinating such patients.

The officials said that 41,791 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests reaching 8.53 million.

Officials said with 350 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 339 in Jammu district, 190 in Ganderbal, 170 in Budgam and 164 in Baramulla.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed around 1.15 lakh cases and 1,821 deaths of the total. Jammu has the highest number fatalities at 1,055 fatalities, followed by Srinagar with 766 deaths .