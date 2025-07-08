J&K: Man killed in cloudburst in Poonch, several areas flooded in Rajouri

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, triggering flash floods in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch that left one person dead, officials said. The intense rainfall triggered a surge in water levels, landslide-like conditions and flash floods in the area this evening, they said, adding that the Loran road was blocked. (HT representative)

A cloudburst occurred in Khori Wala Bela Bala of Loran tehsil in Poonch, where a person identified as Gulam Mohammed lost his life, the officials said.

The intense rainfall triggered a surge in water levels, landslide-like conditions and flash floods in the area this evening, they said, adding that the Loran road was blocked.

Local authorities and rescue teams rushed to the site to assess the situation and carry out relief operations.Gulam Mohammad’s body was recovered about 400 metres away and handed over to his family after necessary legal formalities, they said.

The officials have urged residents in the higher reaches of Poonch to remain alert, as weather conditions continue to remain unpredictable.

Heavy rainfall caused inundation of main roads in parts of Rajouri town. Shopkeepers suffered losses as overflowing water entered shops and other business establishments, they said.

In the Darhal area, landslides were triggered by heavy rainfall, damaging several acres of land. A multi-storey house also appears on the verge of collapse due to a landslide.