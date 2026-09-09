J&K medical interns suspend strike after assurance on stipend revision

Following an assurance by the health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo to revise their stipend within a month, the protesting MBBS interns on Tuesday suspended their strike. Following an assurance by the health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo to revise their stipend within a month, the protesting MBBS interns on Tuesday suspended their strike. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In a letter addressed to the principal of Government Medical College, Jammu, the agitating MBBS interns stated that following their meeting with the health and medical education minister, they were assured that their stipend will be revised and enhanced within one month.

“In view of this assurance and in the interest of maintaining uninterrupted patient care and academic activities, we have decided to temporarily call off our ongoing strike for a period of one month, with effect from today,” further stated the interns in their letter.

This decision is being taken in good faith and solely on the basis of the assurance given by the health minister, they said.

“We sincerely hope that the promised revision in stipend will be implemented within the assured timeframe,” they added.

However, the MBBS interns amply made it clear that they have temporarily suspended their strike and have not withdrawn their demand.

“In the event that the promised revision is not implemented within the stipulated one-month period, we shall be compelled to reconsider our course of action,” they added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Itoo chaired a meeting that was attended by the Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Deputy Director Planning, representative of Director Health Services, Kashmir), and a delegation of medical interns representing various medical colleges of J&K.

The delegation apprised the minister of the existing stipend structure and highlighted the need for a suitable revision, keeping in view the nature of their duties, workload and responsibilities in the healthcare system.

“The minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and observed that the concerns raised by the medical interns deserve due consideration. The delegation was informed that the matter is already under consideration of the government and that a committee has been constituted to examine the issue comprehensively. The constitution of the Committee reflects the seriousness with which the Government is addressing the matter and its intent to arrive at a considered and appropriate decision,” Officer on Special Duty to Health Minister Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad said in an order.

“After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the matter shall be finalised within a period of 30 days on the basis of the recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee and keeping in view the legitimate interests and concerns of the medical interns. In view of the above, the medical interns agreed to call off their strike and resume their duties forthwith, in the larger interest of patient care and also to safeguard their academic and professional interests,” he said.

Earlier, the Principal of Government Medical College, Anantnag had issued a show-cause notice to Dr Akib Javed. Other medical colleges had also asked medical interns to rejoin duties or face action and termed it indiscipline. SKIMS Bemina had also issued notices to medical interns asking them to join duties or face action.

The PDP had condemned the notices issued by various principals to the medical interns. “Another notice from GMC Anantnag specifically addressed to Dr Akib Javed. How does asking for a dignified livelihood amount to gross indiscipline? Our interns are thinking rational human beings not cattle to be herded. Show compassion to the future doctors of J&K. Stop using sticks to rein them in. Give them what they deserve,” wrote Iltija Mufti on X.

On Monday, CM Omar Abdullah had said the matter should have been resolved earlier.