J&K: Omar faces backlash over Mirwaiz’s secuirty remark

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah faced backlash for his remark linking separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s CRPF security cover to the improved situation in the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah chairs a pre-budget meeting with various departments ahead of the budget session of J&K legislative assembly at the civil secretariat in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

In an interview to a news channel, Abdullah, when asked whether the situation has improved after the 2019 decision revoking Article 370, said that separatist politics has decreased so the situation has improved. “Who would deny the fact that separatist politics has dwindled. Had one ever imagined that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would get CRPF security cover? It would have been beyond my imagination, but the situation has changed. If separatist politics is decreased, the situation will obviously improve,” he said.

The office of the separatist leader — Mirwaiz Manzil — issued a statement on X, condemning Omar’s statement. “The comment of Omar ascribing motives to the security provided to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, knowing fully well the circumstances, is highly regrettable and in a very bad taste,” it stated.

Mirwaiz’s father Mohammad Farooq was killed on May 21, 1990, by unidentified gunmen at the city’s Mirwaiz Manzil. In May 2023, 33 years after the assassination, Kashmir police’s state investigation agency (SIA) tracked down and arrested two absconding militants responsible for the crime. With the arrests, all five militants accused of killing Mirwaiz Farooq in 1990 were either arrested or killed.

Omar was also criticised by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Parra. “If Kashmir appears peaceful today, it is due to UAPA, PSA, NIA, attachment of houses and assets, constant profiling, verification, lodgment of prisoners outside under stringent laws and sacking of employees,” Parra said.

He accused Omar taking a “U turn” from his poll promises. “Your endorsement now is nothing but a ratification of the iron-fist approach against Kashmiris. If there is no separatist activity today, it is due to tougher measures against separatist and the ban on Hurriyat and Jamaat. And if Mirwaiz has been given security, it is not for his safety but because his vulnerability has increased,” he said.

Parra said that singling out Mirwaiz only puts him at greater risk, knowing well that his family has already paid a heavy price. “Even graves, shrines and mosques are guarded by police and CRPF. Why make an issue over security of Mirwaiz?” he asked.

After Mirwaiz’s recent visit to Delhi where he met a joint parliamentary panel on Waqf amendment bill and other leaders, the security cover of the separatist leader was reportedly enhanced. Now, the CRPF has been tasked with ensuring his safety due to elevated threat perceptions.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu also lashed out at Omar. “After abandoning its stand on Article 370, the new J&K CM and NC working president says situation in J&K is better and improved after abrogation of Article 370. Wow,” he said in a post on X.

People’s Conference president Sajad Lone also came down heavily on Omar Abdullah. “Does it behove you to make statements which greatly increase the threat perception of a person?” he asked on X.

CM meets officials to finalise Budget proposals

Jammu CM Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a series of pre-budget meetings with several key government departments here to finalise proposals for the upcoming budget, which is scheduled to be presented on March 7. The meetings, held to understand the sector-wise priorities and to align it with the government’s development agenda, would continue in the coming days, an official spokesman said.

During the consultations, Abdullah emphasised the need for a pragmatic and growth-oriented budget that addresses public aspirations and strengthens key sectors of the economy.

The discussions delved into both capital expenditure and revenue expenditure, with a focus on optimising budgetary allocations for infrastructure development, social welfare programs and service delivery improvements, the spokesman said. The chief minister directed the departments to prioritise flagship projects, accelerate ongoing initiatives and ensure timely implementation of development schemes.

As part of the budget preparation process, Abdullah has already held extensive consultations with public representatives from all 20 districts, including District Development Council chairpersons and Members of Legislative Assembly.

The Budget session will begin on March 3.