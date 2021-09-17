J&K Open golf meet: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj tied-third

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (72-65) followed up his first round 72 with the joint lowest score of the second day, a seven-under 65, that propelled him 22 places to tie third at seven-under 137 after round two of the J&K Open 2021 presented by J&K Tourism at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar on Thursday.

Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi moved into the joint halfway lead. Ahmedabad’s Shravan Desai (69-68) was in a three-way tie in third place along with Yuvraj and Udayan.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar (69) of Chandigarh and Indian golf legend Jyoti Randhawa (72) were both tied 31st place at even-par 144.

City’s Lakhmehar, Jahanvi share lead

Chandigarh’s Jahanvi Bakshi did not have the best card of the day but it was good enough to give her a share of the lead with Chandigarh’s Lakhmehar Pardesi after two rounds in the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Noida Golf Course.

The final round on Friday will see Lakhmehar Pardesi and Jahanvi Bakshi go out with Seher Atwal; the other group will be Trimann Saluja, amateur Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi.