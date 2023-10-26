J&K Police arrest 2 online fraudsters from UP, sent to jail

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said they arrested two online fraudsters from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad. The arrested accused in the police custody. (HT photo)

The duo was identified as Adesh Singh of Chandokha in Farrukhabad and Vishal Partap Singh of Salempur Bharkha in Farrukhabad.

They have been arrested in a case registered under Section 420 of the IPC. The case was registered at Thathri police station of Doda district.

“Both the accused were arrested from Farrukhabad in execution of non-bailable warrant issued by a court,” said a police statement.

While giving details, the police said Sanjay Kumar of Kishtwar lodged a complaint about the online fraud.

“The victim received a call from mobile number 96487-85929 and the caller revealed his name as Ajay Nagesh Joshi, working with Indices Sucrose Ltd. based in Hoshiarpur of Punjab,” said the police.

The fraudster claimed he supplied sugar to dealers at different locations.

“During conversation, the victim fell into his trap and made an online payment of ₹3.25 lakh for 10 tonnes of sugar. Thereafter, the victim again received a call from the fraudster, who informed him that the truck ferrying sugar has broken down near Udhampur and this time he was asked to send ₹5,000 to vehicle driver,” said the police.

However, the victim sensed some foul play and informed the police.

Police during the course of investigation established that the complainant was cheated and was duped online by the fraudsters.

After completing the investigation, the police produced a chargesheet of the case in a court of law. Consequently, non-bailable warrants were issued by the court and a police team arrested the two fraudsters from Farrukhabad.

“They were produced before the court and subsequently lodged in Bhaderwah district jail on judicial remand,” said police.

The fraudsters were involved in a number of phishing cases registered against them in Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and are notorious inter-state fraudsters.

