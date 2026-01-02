J&K police attach property of Pak-based terror handler

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached property of Pak-based terror handler Rafiq Nai alias Sultan, a notorious terror operative, whose coordination had helped Pakistani terrorists in carrying out successful back to back terror attacks on security forces in Poonch district in 2023. The market value of the attached property is assessed at approximately ₹10 lakh, says official spokesperson. (File)

“Poonch police has attached property of Pakistan-based terror handler and launch commander, Rafiq Nai, alias Sultan, in UAPA case in Gursai area,” said a police spokesperson The property was attached in connection with FIR registered at police station Gursai, he added.

“The property attached comprises four marlas and two sarsai of agricultural land, situated at Nar village in Nakka Majhari area of Mendhar,” he said.

“The attached property was owned by Rafiq Nai alias Sultan, a resident of the area, who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based handler and launching commander of the banned terrorist outfit Tahreek-ul-Mujahideen/ Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force,” said the spokesperson.

“The accused is actively involved in supervision of narcotics and weapons smuggling, facilitation of infiltration of trained terrorists, and revival of terrorist activities in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. He has been declared a ‘designated individual terrorist’ and is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases that include at least nine FIRs registered under various sections of UAPA and 4/5 ESA in Poonch district alone,” he said, further adding, “The attachment was executed by a joint team of police station Mendhar and the revenue department, after following all due legal procedures, verification, documentation, and obtaining approval from the competent authority. The market value of the attached property is assessed at approximately ₹10 lakh,” said the spokesperson.

Nai was instrumental in April 20, 2023, ambush of an army convoy at Tota Gali in Bhatt Dhurian area of Poonch district that left five soldiers dead and another injure; May 5, 2023 ambush of commandoes of elite para forces inside a jungle in Kandi area of Rajouri district that left 5 commandoes dead; and December 21, 2023 ambush of an army convoy when four soldiers were killed and three others injured at Surankote’s Dhatyar Morh in Poonch district.