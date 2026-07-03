If there's one category that quietly empties bank accounts during sale season, it's handbags. There is always room for just one more tote, one more office bag, one more travel companion that promises to organise your life finally. With the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting on July 4, now is the perfect time to upgrade your handbag collection before the biggest discounts disappear. Amazon Prime Day Sale starts July 4: These handbags are worth adding to your cart (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Whether you need a roomy office tote, a stylish everyday carryall, or a practical travel bag, these handbags strike the right balance between fashion and function. Better yet, many of them are already seeing price drops ahead of Prime Day, making this the ideal time to add them to your wishlist. Bags to add to cart during Prime Day Sale:

The Miraggio Denice is the kind of tote that works as hard as you do. Designed with professionals in mind, it comfortably fits laptops up to 14 inches while still leaving enough room for chargers, notebooks, makeup pouches, water bottles, and everyday essentials. The structured silhouette gives it a premium, polished appearance that easily transitions from office meetings to after-work plans. One of its biggest strengths is versatility. Carry it by the elegant top handles for a formal look, or attach the adjustable sling strap for hands-free convenience during commutes and travel. Style it with: Tailored trousers, oversized shirts, blazers, and loafers.

2 . VAYA Zaelia Office Tote Bag Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If organisation is your love language, the VAYA Zaelia tote deserves your attention. Unlike regular office bags, this one comes with dedicated insulated lunch storage, allowing you to carry your meals separately without sacrificing laptop space. The structured design looks professional enough for boardrooms while the removable shoulder strap offers flexibility throughout busy workdays. It is an excellent investment for professionals who carry multiple essentials every single day. Style it with: Co-ord sets, midi dresses, structured kurtas, and block heels.

Puffy bags continue to dominate fashion trends, and this tote is proof that comfort can also be stylish. The soft, quilted design gives it a relaxed aesthetic while multiple compartments ensure your belongings stay organised. Its lightweight construction makes it particularly useful for travel, airport looks, shopping days, gym sessions, and casual weekends when you don't want a heavy structured handbag weighing you down. Style it with: Oversized T-shirts, joggers, sneakers, and casual co-ords.

Few handbag styles feel as timeless as a monogram tote. The Lavie Freya combines a sophisticated printed exterior with a spacious interior, making it equally suitable for office use and casual outings. The structured silhouette instantly elevates even the simplest outfit while offering enough room for daily essentials. It is ideal for women who want one handbag that can seamlessly transition between work, brunch, shopping, and travel. Style it with: Denim, shirt dresses, tailored separates, and minimal jewellery.

Simple, functional, and versatile, the Carrylux Soft PU Tote is designed for women who like fuss-free handbags. The roomy compartment easily fits everyday essentials, while the soft PU construction makes the bag comfortable to carry throughout the day. Its adjustable strap allows multiple carrying styles, making it equally useful for college, office, shopping trips, or weekend outings. Style it with: Straight-fit jeans, oversized shirts, casual dresses, and ballet flats.

For those looking to make more conscious fashion choices, the ZOUK Office Essential Tote offers sustainability without compromising style. Crafted using jute with vegan leather accents, it has a handcrafted appeal that stands out from conventional office bags. The spacious interior comfortably accommodates work essentials while the earthy aesthetic pairs beautifully with Indian and contemporary wardrobes alike. Style it with: Linen co-ords, cotton sarees, chikankari kurtas, and handcrafted jewellery.

Minimalist and practical, this recycled felt tote proves sustainable bags can be stylish too. The lightweight yet durable construction makes it suitable for carrying heavier items including laptops, books, groceries, and travel essentials. Its understated design also makes it an excellent secondary work bag or everyday carryall for those who appreciate functional accessories. Style it with: Neutral wardrobes, monochrome outfits, linen separates, and sneakers.

Bags to add to cart during Prime Day Sale:: FAQs When does the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 start? The Amazon Prime Day Sale begins on July 4, making it one of the best times of the year to shop for handbags, luggage, electronics, fashion, and other essentials at discounted prices. Is Prime Day a good time to buy premium handbags? Yes. Prime Day often brings some of the biggest discounts of the year on fashion accessories, including premium handbags from popular brands. Adding your favourites to your wishlist in advance can help you grab the best deals before they sell out. What should I look for before buying a handbag online? Consider the bag's size, material, weight, compartment layout, strap options, and intended use. If you're buying an office bag, ensure it has enough space for your laptop and everyday essentials. For travel or daily use, features like waterproof materials, zip closures, and multiple compartments can be especially useful. Which type of handbag is best for office use? A structured tote bag with a spacious interior is ideal for work. Look for options that can comfortably fit a laptop, documents, chargers, and other daily essentials while maintaining a polished, professional appearance.