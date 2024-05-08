J&K Police attaches property of seven Pakistan based terror handlers

Properties of seven Pakistan based terror handlers were attached in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday. “The action was taken under sections of 88 CRPC and are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC,7/25 IA Act, 13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri,” the spokesperson said (iStock)

The police said they acquired an order passed by Baramulla additional sessions court and accordingly attached properties--13 Kanals of land worth lakhs, belonging to the seven Pakistan based terror handlers.

A police spokesperson identified the seven persons as Shabir Ahmad Sofi of Sheikhpora, Gh Nabi Alaie, resident of Waripora Payeen, Gh Nabi Sheikh, resident of Warpora Bala, Sharief ud din Chopan and Gulla Sheikh, both residents of Reshipora Authoora, Mohd Rafiq Khan, resident of Saloosa and Ab Hameed Parray, resident of Frasthar Tilgam.

“The action was taken under sections of 88 CRPC and are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC,7/25 IA Act, 13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri,” the spokesperson said.

“The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation and enquiry conducted by Police,” he added.

2 absconders from Baramulla held

The J&K Police has arrested two persons of Baramulla who were evading their arrest from the past three decades. A police party of Kunzer police station arrested the two absconders namely Showkat Ahmad Shah, a resident of Wagenpora, Srinagar, and Showkat Ahmad Makhdoomi, a resident of Makhdoom Sahab, Srinagar, involved in cases under FIR No. 296/1998 and 308/1999. The cases were registered under sections of 224 RPC & 420 RPC of PS Pattan, a police spokesperson said.

“An arrest warrant was issued by the court of sub judge JMIC Tangmarg against them respectively. They were evading their arrests since 1998 and 1999 respectively. Both were produced before the court of JMIC Tangmarg,” the spokesperson said.

“Police are implementing rigorous measures to ensure that all individuals who are absconding their arrests are apprehended and held accountable for their criminal actions,” he said.