J&K Police bust ₹209 crore interstate online investment scam; 8 arrested

Eight persons, including a doctor from Haryana, were arrested by police in ₹209 crore fake online investment scam. Eight persons, including a doctor from Haryana, were arrested by police in ₹209 crore fake online investment scam. (Representational image)

Police termed it as a multi crore online investment scam that used phishing/fake trading platforms.

Ganderbal SSP Khalil Poswal said the scam was busted after police lodged a case on complaint of Firdous Ahmad Mir of Safapora Ganderbal, at police station Ganderbal to investigate the allegations of identity theft and cheating by a gang of online fraudsters.

“A Special Investigation Team was constituted. The collection of evidences by way of arrest of suspects, house searches, records from banks and other departments revealed that there are online investment websites on social media/google like paisavault.com etc. which by way of allurement deceive/cheat the general public and once the victims start investing into the fake platform of coins trading, their amount is diverted into local bank accounts of persons hailing from Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla and multiple other places,” he said.

Poswal said that all such accounts are under control of fraudsters who immediately transfer invested amounts into other accounts outside Jammu and Kashmir by way of multiple layering and even outside the country so as to prevent detection of trail of money.

“Main handler of entire nexus has been found *Ekant Yogdutt @ Dr. Morphine of Hisar Haryana who has learnt these techniques while doing an MBBS degree in the Philippines and has multiple links with Chinese nationals,” he said.

He said that the main team leader conspired with mischievous elements of Kashmir identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Shah alias Yawer of Ganderbal, Nasir Ahmad Ganie of Ganderbal, Maqsood Ahmad alias Dr. Albert of Budgam, Tanveer Ahmad alias Dr Martin of Budgam, Tawseef Ahmad Mir (government. Teacher) of Baramulla, Khurshid Ahmad of Nunner, Ishfaq Ahmad of Safapora who worked as regional heads and account mobilizers.