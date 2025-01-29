Menu Explore
J&K Police bust inter-state drug trafficking module

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 29, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Officials said that the inter-state drug trafficking network was dismantled while investigating a case under FIR number 136/2024 filed under sections of 8/22-29 of the NDPS Act

Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted an inter-state drug trafficking module and arrested two alleged narcotic dealers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrest was done after a Srinagar police team led by sub-inspector Amandeep Singh of Noorbagh police post, conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for over 10 days with the assistance of local police early this month. (iStock)
The arrest was done after a Srinagar police team led by sub-inspector Amandeep Singh of Noorbagh police post, conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for over 10 days with the assistance of local police early this month. (iStock)

Officials said that the inter-state drug trafficking network was dismantled while investigating a case under FIR number 136/2024 filed under sections of 8/22-29 of the NDPS Act.

“Based on evidence from the investigation, including bank transactions and communication records, two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers,” said a police spokesperson.

The arrest was done after a Srinagar police team led by sub-inspector Amandeep Singh of Noorbagh police post, conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for over 10 days with the assistance of local police early this month.

“Raju Gupta was apprehended on January 23 in Bareilly, and Mohammad Abrar was arrested on January 24 in Bhajanpura. Both suspects were presented before the respective courts, transit remands were obtained, and they are now in police custody,” the official said.

Moreover, a suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused has been identified in Loni, Ghaziabad, and steps are being taken to retrieve it with court approval.

“The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act,” the spokesperson said.

This case was cracked after a routine checking on November 8, 2024 during at Tarbal Chowk, Srinagar led to the arrest of three drug peddlers Aijaz Ahmad Ganie (Athwajan Pantha Chowk), Owais Ahmad Gojri (Brari Pora), and Mir Roman (Ali Masjid Eidgah) after interception of a motor cycle.

“ Police seized 140 bottles of codeine phosphate, 38, 530 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 mobile phones, and a drone camera allegedly used to monitor drug buyers. The backward linkage that emerged during investigation of this case led police to the aforementioned 02 drug dealers from Delhi & UP,” the spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing, with more arrests and seizures expected in the coming days,” the police said.

