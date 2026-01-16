J&K police conducts security response drill in Gulmarg

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted joint disaster preparedness and security response rehearsal in ski resort Gulmarg on Wednesday as a part of routine security preparedness and public safety measures. Baramulla police said that patrolling and checking will be carried out in the neighbouring areas of the resort also. (Representative)

The joint exercise involves personnel from the police, army, CRPF and BSF.

“The rehearsal is purely precautionary in nature and aims to assess preparedness levels, response mechanisms, and inter-agency coordination among the participating forces. During the exercise, security personnel may be seen carrying out area domination, routine checking, and public assistance activities in and around the area,” police spokesman said, adding that people and tourists are advised not to panic. “All essential services, tourism-related activities, and day-to-day life will continue to function normally during the rehearsal. Citizens and visitors are requested to cooperate with the security personnel,” the spokesman added.

Gulmarg, which received back to back snowfall in last week of December, saw good arrival of domestic and foreign tourists. In last week of December more than 50,000 tourists visited the place amid high security.

Kashmir’s winter tourist footfall largely relies on Gulmarg, the ski bowl in the western Himalayas near the Line of Control, some 50km north of Srinagar. After snowfall, the place fills with tourists and skiers, even some foreigners, who come to ski on the powdery snow over the alpine slopes which many claim are the best in the world.

Gulmarg gondola, a flagship cable car attraction of Kashmir and India’s highest ropeway, takes people to two mountain stages – the first phase takes to Kongdori bowl at a height of 2,650 m (8,694 ft) and second phase soars to Apharwat at a height of 3,980 m (13,058 ft). The Gondola has been witnessing a huge rush for the past three weeks.

DIG south Kashmir reviewed similar meeting to look into security of tourist places falling in Kulgam district.