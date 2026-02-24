J&K Police foil Cong’s protest in Srinagar

Youth Congress leaders and workers held a protest in Srinagar on Monday against Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) for allegedly compromising the sovereignty of the Prime Minister’s Office. Security personnel stand guard outside the Congress headquarters during the Youth Congress's protest in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

Scores of Congress activists assembled at Congress Bhawan in Srinagar and attempted the march towards BJP office. The police didn’t allow the protesters to leave the premises of the Congress Bhawan.

Srinagar Youth Congress president Yasir Mandoo said that under the BJP government the sovereignty of the Prime Minister’s Office has been compromised. “The PM office used to have its own importance before 2014 but after BJP and PM Modi took over, the importance and sovereignty of the PMO has been compromised. Why is Modi surrendering repeatedly in front of Donald Trump? Why is the USA framing our country’s policies? Why is Trump humiliating our country at the international level? Under what pressure did Modi finalise the US- India trade deal? Why is Modi silent on Epstein files?,” Mandoo said.

He said that BJP’s top priority is their own interest. “Before 2014 PMO’s top priority used to be national interest but post 2014, Modi and BJP’s top priority is party interest, personal interest and interest of their friends. The national interest is their last priority,” he said.

Justifying the Congress protest against the happenings at AI summit, the protesters questioned which things tarnished the image of the country. “When a BJP leader’s name appears in Epstein files, then that is not humiliation for them. When BJP leaders abuse Rahul Gandhi then that is not tarnishing image but when youth Congress workers protest against the mockery in the AI summit then that is termed as tarnishing image of the country,” he said.

He said that BJP has failed the people of the country internationally and diplomatically.