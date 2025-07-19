J&K Police raid 10 locations in Kashmir in terror-funding case

The counter-intelligence unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday raided 10 locations across four districts of the Kashmir Valley in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said. The counter-intelligence unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday raided 10 locations across four districts of the Kashmir Valley in connection with a terror-funding case. (Reuters file photo)

The searches are in connection with an investigation into terrorist sleeper cells and a recruitment module being handled by Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdullah Ghazi from across the border.

The raids are being carried out at a single location in Pulwama, six locations in Ganderbal, one location in Srinagar, and two locations in Budgam.

Over a week ago, in a step towards dismantling terror-financing networks, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, conducted simultaneous search operations at three suspected locations in Jammu, Doda, and Handwara.

The searches are aimed to secure evidence to unravel the conspiracy involving cross-border funding through cryptocurrency, designed to fuel terrorism and destabilise peace.

The search operations are targeted efforts to identify individuals inciting youngsters for threatening national security.

They are part of an ongoing investigation under Sections 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with Sections 120B, 121, and 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), registered at the CI-SIA, Kashmir, police station.