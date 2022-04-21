Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Probe ordered as govt teacher ‘hires’ local boy to take classes
chandigarh news

J&K: Probe ordered as govt teacher ‘hires’ local boy to take classes

A committee headed by Inderwal zonal education officer will submit its report to him within seven days
The boy admitted that he was being paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 per month by the teacher, who was drawing a monthly salary of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (ANI photo for representational purpose)
The boy admitted that he was being paid 5,000 to 7,000 per month by the teacher, who was drawing a monthly salary of over 50,000. (ANI photo for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 04:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Following detection of unethical practice by a woman government teacher, who had ‘hired’ a youth to teach students in her place in Kishtwar district, chief education officer Sudershan Kumar Sharma has empowered principals in his district to conduct surprise visits to check the malpractice.

Sharma said, “Government teacher Nusrat Bano had hired Huzef Ahmed, who has passed Class 12, to teach students in her place at the government primary school in Janseer, a remote area of hilly district. We were getting reports and on Tuesday, a team headed by zonal education officer Sunil Singh Rana visited the primary school.”

“Rana, who has just two months left for his retirement, walked for over two hours to reach the school in a remote area of Inderwal. He found the boy teaching students at the government primary school in place of Nusrat. She has been attached with the zonal education officer and an inquiry committee has been constituted,” he added.

Sharma said the committee headed by Inderwal zonal education officer will submit its report to him within seven days.

The boy admitted that he was being paid 5,000 to 7,000 per month by the teacher, who was drawing a monthly salary of over 50,000.

Sharma said four to five other schools in the far-flung areas of Kishtwar district are on our radar.

“We have empowered principals and now onwards, we will also increase the scale of surprise visits to keep a check on such malpractices,” he said.

The government primary school of Janseer in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district has 20 students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The properties of more than 100 persons, who have amassed money to the tune of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65 crore, have been investigated and the information has been shared with the ED for further probe under PMLA, says Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu. (Twitter/ Sanjay Kundu)

    Money laundering cases: HP Police share list of 100 people with ED

    In a fresh attempt to destroy the organised crime network in Himachal Pradesh, state police have shared a list of 100 people with the enforcement directorate for investigating the ill-gotten money under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The anti-money laundering cell, which is being operated under the chairmanship of the DGP, has shared information of major organised crimes with the enforcement directorate. As many as 16 people had been arrested in the case.

  • In a fresh administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday shifted six IAS officers. (Image for representational purpose)

    HP government transfers six IAS officers

    In a fresh administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday shifted six IAS officers. Rakhil Kahlon has been transferred as divisional commissioner, Mandi, vice A Shainamol, who has proceeded on leave. Gopal Chand goes as director, (personnel and finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Shimla. Manmohan Sharma will continue to function as director, urban development, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, and chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Shimla Smart City Limited.

  • A municipal official of the rank of assistant commissioner, who directs anti-encroachment drives, said that demolition of illegal buildings and extensions on private land come under section 343 of the DMC Act. (PTI Photo)

    Prior notices not must for clearing squatters on public land, says MCD

    A municipal official of the rank of assistant commissioner, who directs anti-encroachment drives, said that action against properties that come up on public roads falls under section 321 and 322 of the DMC Act, and no notices are required to be issued before removing them.

  • BJP’s SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya addressing the media in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

    Dalits who convert to other religions should not get quota benefits: BJP’s SC cell head

    National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Scheduled Caste cell Lal Singh Arya on Wednesday said the Dalits, who convert to other religions, should not be given the benefits of reservation. “The Indian constitution grants the reservation on the basis of untouchability and those who convert to Islam or Christianity lose this right,” he said while addressing a meeting of the state and district executives of the party's SC Morcha.

  • In the last few years, Nigerian dealers have captured a large chunk of Himachal drug trade with high value contraband like cocaine and developed a network of local peddlers. (Image for representational purpose only)

    Nigerians key players in HP’s well-oiled narco network

    While the Himachal Pradesh government struggles to contain the burgeoning narcotic smuggling, foreigners, particularly Nigerians, are fuelling the drug trade in the hill state popular as Dev Bhoomi – the abode of Gods. In HP Police data, Nigerians have emerged as the biggest players in HP's hard drugs market. Fifteen people were from other African countries, 14 Europeans, four Americans, two from the Middle East and only one from other Asian country.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out