J&K: Probe ordered as govt teacher ‘hires’ local boy to take classes
Following detection of unethical practice by a woman government teacher, who had ‘hired’ a youth to teach students in her place in Kishtwar district, chief education officer Sudershan Kumar Sharma has empowered principals in his district to conduct surprise visits to check the malpractice.
Sharma said, “Government teacher Nusrat Bano had hired Huzef Ahmed, who has passed Class 12, to teach students in her place at the government primary school in Janseer, a remote area of hilly district. We were getting reports and on Tuesday, a team headed by zonal education officer Sunil Singh Rana visited the primary school.”
“Rana, who has just two months left for his retirement, walked for over two hours to reach the school in a remote area of Inderwal. He found the boy teaching students at the government primary school in place of Nusrat. She has been attached with the zonal education officer and an inquiry committee has been constituted,” he added.
Sharma said the committee headed by Inderwal zonal education officer will submit its report to him within seven days.
The boy admitted that he was being paid ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 per month by the teacher, who was drawing a monthly salary of over ₹50,000.
Sharma said four to five other schools in the far-flung areas of Kishtwar district are on our radar.
“We have empowered principals and now onwards, we will also increase the scale of surprise visits to keep a check on such malpractices,” he said.
The government primary school of Janseer in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district has 20 students.
-
Money laundering cases: HP Police share list of 100 people with ED
In a fresh attempt to destroy the organised crime network in Himachal Pradesh, state police have shared a list of 100 people with the enforcement directorate for investigating the ill-gotten money under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The anti-money laundering cell, which is being operated under the chairmanship of the DGP, has shared information of major organised crimes with the enforcement directorate. As many as 16 people had been arrested in the case.
-
HP government transfers six IAS officers
In a fresh administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday shifted six IAS officers. Rakhil Kahlon has been transferred as divisional commissioner, Mandi, vice A Shainamol, who has proceeded on leave. Gopal Chand goes as director, (personnel and finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Shimla. Manmohan Sharma will continue to function as director, urban development, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, and chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Shimla Smart City Limited.
-
Prior notices not must for clearing squatters on public land, says MCD
A municipal official of the rank of assistant commissioner, who directs anti-encroachment drives, said that action against properties that come up on public roads falls under section 321 and 322 of the DMC Act, and no notices are required to be issued before removing them.
-
Dalits who convert to other religions should not get quota benefits: BJP’s SC cell head
National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Scheduled Caste cell Lal Singh Arya on Wednesday said the Dalits, who convert to other religions, should not be given the benefits of reservation. “The Indian constitution grants the reservation on the basis of untouchability and those who convert to Islam or Christianity lose this right,” he said while addressing a meeting of the state and district executives of the party's SC Morcha.
-
Nigerians key players in HP’s well-oiled narco network
While the Himachal Pradesh government struggles to contain the burgeoning narcotic smuggling, foreigners, particularly Nigerians, are fuelling the drug trade in the hill state popular as Dev Bhoomi – the abode of Gods. In HP Police data, Nigerians have emerged as the biggest players in HP's hard drugs market. Fifteen people were from other African countries, 14 Europeans, four Americans, two from the Middle East and only one from other Asian country.
