J&K: Probe ordered as govt teacher ‘hires’ local boy to take classes

Following detection of unethical practice by a woman government teacher, who had ‘hired’ a youth to teach students in her place in Kishtwar district, chief education officer Sudershan Kumar Sharma has empowered principals in his district to conduct surprise visits to check the malpractice.

Sharma said, “Government teacher Nusrat Bano had hired Huzef Ahmed, who has passed Class 12, to teach students in her place at the government primary school in Janseer, a remote area of hilly district. We were getting reports and on Tuesday, a team headed by zonal education officer Sunil Singh Rana visited the primary school.”

“Rana, who has just two months left for his retirement, walked for over two hours to reach the school in a remote area of Inderwal. He found the boy teaching students at the government primary school in place of Nusrat. She has been attached with the zonal education officer and an inquiry committee has been constituted,” he added.

Sharma said the committee headed by Inderwal zonal education officer will submit its report to him within seven days.

The boy admitted that he was being paid ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 per month by the teacher, who was drawing a monthly salary of over ₹50,000.

Sharma said four to five other schools in the far-flung areas of Kishtwar district are on our radar.

“We have empowered principals and now onwards, we will also increase the scale of surprise visits to keep a check on such malpractices,” he said.

The government primary school of Janseer in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district has 20 students.

