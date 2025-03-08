J&K: Promises not fulfilled, alleges Opposition

The Opposition largely criticised the budget. BJP MLA and leader of the opposition, Sunil Sharma called it a bundle of hollow slogans. “The budget speech just mentioned welfare schemes already introduced by the PM Modi,” he said. “People had high expectations. They hoped for solutions to their problems but they have been left disappointed,” added Sharma. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah arrives in the assembly for presenting budget on Friday. (HT photo)

BJP’s J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed the budget as nothing but “jumla bazi” and a stark betrayal of the promises made during the elections. “Where are the 12 free gas cylinders that Omar Abdullah promised? Where is the one lakh job guarantee? Where is the free ration?” he asked.

BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said, “We are not satisfied with the budget. PM Modi gave J&K ample financial support but they have not done anything on daily wagers and unemployment.”

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar said that free rides to women in government buses were actually a scheme of the central government.

PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra said the budget was a mere eyewash and no promises have been fulfilled. Peoples Conference chairman and legislator Handwara Sajad Lone said, “Same old style of parroting Centrally Sponsored Schemes with Hindi nomenclature. Vast gulf between electoral political innuendos and economic arithmetics of budget. Glorified and endorsed the BJP Naya Kashmir discourse and statistics, that have been berated by NC in the last decade,” he said.

Awami Ittehad Party chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said, “During the elections, they promised 200 units of free electricity for all households but now they have limited it to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries. The NC promised regularisation of daily wagers, casual laborers, contractual employees, vocational trainers, and others. This budget has no mention of them.”

The J&K Congress termed it “pro-people and positive”, but the BJP and the PDP called it “disappointing” and “bundle of hollow slogans”.

JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra said, “Though it needs a detailed assessment to identify potential gaps, it has touched all the social sectors. On the face of it, the budget appears to be in favour of the people. It has covered almost all social sectors.”

Regarding free 200 units of electricity to AAY families, Karra said the Congress had also proposed the same.

National Conference legislator Salman Sagar said that budget was on expected lines and hailed J&K chief minister.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) welcomed the budget, saying that many of its recommendations have been incorporated. “KCCI welcomes the provision of 200 units of free electricity for AAY households and the introduction of free transport services for women, both key measures promoting social equity,” said a spokesperson of the KCCI.

It also welcomed the announcement of the establishment of PM Unity Malls in Srinagar and Jammu to support local artisans.

The chamber also appreciated the allocation of ₹50 crore for financial aid and mentorship programmes for emerging entrepreneurs. KCCI also appreciate that the enhancement of budgetary allocation of ₹2221 crores, an increase of ₹332 crore over last budget which will boost the agriculture and horticulture sectors, more so, with plans to increase fish production and establishing 50 fruit processing units.