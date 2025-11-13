Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
J&K: Ramban SSP hosts security review meet

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 08:36 am IST

The meeting was attended by officers from 12 RR, 23 RR, 48 RR, 11 Sector RR, 166 CRPF bn 84 CRPF bn IRP 16 Bn CID SB Jammu, CID CI Jammu , and central intelligence agencies, said an official spokesperson

Ramban SSP Arun Gupta on Wednesday convened a security review meeting at the district headquarters.

Security arrangements at tourist destinations which have recently been opened for tourists were also reviewed, he informed. (File)
The participants deliberated and discussed issues related to security of vital installations, security dynamics, training to VDGs, action taken against associates and sympathisers of anti-national elements (ANEs) and over-ground workers (OGWs), he added.

Security arrangements at tourist destinations which have recently been opened for tourists were also reviewed, he informed. “Review of the security grid along the National Highway (NH-44) and its fortification, winter strategy and preparedness for counter-insurgency operations, monitoring of social media and discreet communication applications being misused by ANEs were discussed threadbare, he said.

SSP stressed upon conduct of mock drills on the National Highway and vital installations to assess response readiness and sharing of actionable intelligence among all sister agencies in real time frame

He also impressed upon the stakeholders to maintain a high level of operational preparedness for any emerging security challenge during the winter months. The officers from army, CAPFs, and intelligence agencies shared their valuable feedback and reaffirmed their commitment to maintain synergy and vigilance across all areas of responsibility.

AI Summary AI Summary

Ramban SSP Arun Gupta led a crucial security review meeting with representatives from various security forces to address the safety of vital installations and tourist sites, as well as counter-insurgency strategies. The discussion emphasized operational preparedness, intelligence sharing, and conducting mock drills to enhance response readiness for potential winter security challenges. This meeting highlights ongoing efforts to combat anti-national elements in the region.