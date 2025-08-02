Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
J&K: Ramnagar SDM, son killed in Reasi landslide

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 08:27 am IST

The family was returning to their home in Pattiyan after a trip to Dharmaadi when the landslide hit their Bolero vehicle.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Ramnagar in Udhampur district Rajinder Singh and his son lost their lives late on Friday evening when their vehicle was struck by a landslide in the Salukh Ikhtar Nala area of Dharmari in Reasi district. His wife, along with three other family members, sustained critical injuries in the incident.

The mangled remains of the vehicle in which Ramnagar SDM and his son were travelling on Friday. Their vehicle was struck by a landslide in the Salukh Ikhtar Nala area of Dharmari in Reasi district. (HT Photo)
According to officials, the family was returning to their home in Pattiyan after a trip to Dharmaadi when the landslide hit their Bolero vehicle. The other injured passengers include Singh’s cousin and his wife.

Rajinder Singh was a 2011-batch Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer.

Reasi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Paramvir Singh confirmed the incident, stating: “The family was on its way home for a weekend when their vehicle was struck by the landslide at Dharmari. The SDM and his son died on the spot, while his wife and two other relatives were injured and have been rushed to a hospital.”

A police officer further said that the landslide struck the vehicle in Salukh Ikhtar Nala leading to fatalities and injuries.

