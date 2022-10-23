J&K SIA conducts raids at multiple places in terror funding case

State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations across the valley in the terror funding case.

The agency said continuing to rein in the financial networks of terror outfits with the purpose of destroying the ecosystem and support structure of terrorism completely, the State Investigation Agency today conducted searches at multiple locations across the Valley,” he said.

“About 14 Houses and a business premise of suspects in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla and Shopian were searched in compliance to a search warrant obtained from the Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 7/2022 u/s 13, 18, 19, 39, 40 UA(P) Act, 121, 121-A IPC, registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir,” the spokesman said adding that the case pertains to financial networks of terror outfits operating in the valley.

“The case came to be registered on reliable information that a group of over-ground workers (OGWs) of terrorist organisations in connivance with and active support from their Pakistan-based terror handlers including terrorists who had exfiltrated from the valley, now based in Pakistan are arranging a variety of logistic support including channelling finances with the overall objective of furthering and sustaining terror activities in J&K in order to destabilize the Union of India by clandestinely waging war,” the spokesman said.

He said during the searches, incriminating material, electronic gadgets, mobile phones, bank documents and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized.

“Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the searches are aimed at dismantling the financial networks of the terrorist outfits,” he said.