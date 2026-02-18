J&K: SIA files chargesheet against 2 accused operating from Pakistan in UAPA case

The state investigation agency (SIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against two persons who are currently operating from across the border for their involvement in anti-national activities linked to Hizbul Mujahideen. The SIA said the comprehensive chargesheet was filed before the competent court against the duo for their involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities linked to the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. (File)

The SIA identified the two accused as Altaf Hussain Wagay, of Reban Gund Behram, Shopian, and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh of Rampora, Qaimoh, Kulgam.

The SIA said the comprehensive chargesheet was filed before the competent court against the duo for their involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities linked to the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. The SIA spokesman said the case pertains to the dissemination and propagation of anti-national, secessionist, and pro-terrorist content through various social media platforms with the intent to radicalise youth and disturb public order in the Union territory of J&K.

“The was registered at CIK/SIA Kashmir police station under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after credible inputs revealed that Pakistan-based proscribed terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad along with their proxies and sympathisers, were engaged in a coordinated conspiracy to disseminate anti-India and secessionist propaganda through online and offline channels. The objective of this campaign was to challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, incite disaffection, and radicalise impressionable youth to further terrorist activities,” he said, adding that during the investigation, SIA Kashmir successfully identified multiple social media accounts operated under pseudonyms by the accused persons to evade detection by law enforcement agencies. “Their active role in spreading secessionist ideology, promoting terrorism and attempting to undermine the lawful administrative framework has been established.”

SIA further said that investigation in respect of other suspects and associated conspirators is continuing under the relevant provisions of law.