J&K to expand air quality monitoring grid as dry winters spike pollution

As the Himalayan region grapples with rising temperatures and increasingly dry winters, the Jammu and Kashmir government is expanding its environmental monitoring network. The move comes in response to fluctuating air quality index (AQI) levels, ranging from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’, in a region traditionally known for its pristine mountainous air. The four real-time stations will be located in the districts of Pulwama and Anantnag in south Kashmir, and Kathua and Samba in the Jammu division. (File)

Officials say that the government has earmarked ₹80 lakh in the 2026–27 UT capex budget to install four sensor-based real-time ambient air quality monitoring stations. These will be located in the districts of Pulwama and Anantnag in South Kashmir, and Kathua and Samba in the Jammu division.

Thermal inversion, topographic challenges

Environmentalists noted that in the absence of heavy snowfall and winter rain, pollutants now linger longer due to the Valley’s bowl-shaped topography. By moving beyond existing hubs like Rajbagh in Srinagar and the Khrew-Khonmoh industrial belt, the UT administration aims to address data blind spots in Jammu’s industrial corridors and the rapidly urbanising sectors of South Kashmir.

“At present, we have three continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in Srinagar-Rajbagh, Khrew, and Khonmoh. Setting up four additional stations will help us map AQI data across a majority of the Union Territory,” says Abhijeet Joshi, regional director, J&K Pollution Control Committee.

Joshi says that Kashmir’s AQI typically spikes in winter during dry spells. “In winter, we experience thermal inversion. The vertical mixing of air is restricted by the cold in the bowl-shaped Valley, trapping pollutants unless cleared by rain or snow. This remains a significant concern for public health,” he adds.

According to recent data submitted to the J&K assembly, Srinagar’s average annual AQI hovered around 102.6 (moderate) in 2024, improving slightly to 94.75 (satisfactory) in 2025. In Jammu, the average AQI was 99.6 in 2024 and 89.9 in 2025. Even in the high-altitude ski resort of Gulmarg, the AQI reached 54.7 in 2025, a slight increase from the ‘good’ baseline of 50.

Monitoring industrial hotspots, urban growth

Meteorological centre director Mukhtar Ahmad emphasised that real-time systems are vital for tracking pollution across different time spots during the day. He highlighted the importance of placing these systems in hotspots like Pulwama. “Budgam has a high concentration of brick kilns and borders the Pulwama industrial belt. The Pulwama system will help track emissions from both areas. With South Kashmir urbanising rapidly, the Anantnag system is essential,” Ahmad said.

He said that Jammu’s industrial belts also face transboundary pollution from neighbouring Punjab, making these monitoring systems a “boon for data-driven policy”.

Minister for forest, ecology, and environment Javed Ahmed Rana stated that the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is being aggressively implemented in Jammu and Srinagar to reduce PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations. “Since the launch, PM10 levels in Jammu dropped from 155 in 2020-21 to 89.95 in 2025. In Srinagar, it fell from 100 to 94.75 in the same period,” Rana said. He added that Srinagar’s latest annual average PM10 of 81mu g/m3 represents a 39% decrease from the 2018-19 baseline, signalling measurable improvement.

The minister shared insights from a source apportionment study in Jammu, which identified secondary inorganic aerosols (22%), roadside dust (16%), biomass burning (15%), and heavy vehicle emissions (16%) as major contributors.

A similar study for Srinagar has been underway since May 2025. To curb industrial emissions, the pollution control committee has imposed a moratorium on new air-polluting units in Khrew and Khonmoh until the AQI falls below 100 or the comprehensive environment pollution index (CEPI) drops below 60. “Zig-zag technology is now mandatory for brick-kilns. We have issued closure orders to 213 non-compliant kilns since 2024,” Rana said.

Additionally, the government has revised criteria for stone crushers and hot mix plants, shutting down those failing regulatory standards. To bolster long-term research, the forest department has partnered with the Central University of Jammu to establish a high-altitude climate research station at Patnitop for continuous atmospheric measurement.