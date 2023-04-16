MeT predicts rains across Kashmir, snow in higher reaches

The J&K meteorological office on Saturday predicted heavy to moderate rainfall across Kashmir for next four to five days that could lead to drop in temperature by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius.

A labourer works in the construction of a highway on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday. (AP)

The rains could dampen the Eid rush in the Valley markets. Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated either on Thursday or Friday depending on the sighting of the moon. The meteorological office said there could be snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir as well.

“A fresh spell of intermittent light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over higher reaches is very likely in J&K from April 16 to 20 with main activity on April 17 and 18. During this wet spell, thunderstorm with strong gusty winds (20-30kmph) and hailstorm are also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir. This wet spell is due to approaching of a fresh western disturbance over north India,” MeT director Sonam Lotus said.

He said there is likelihood of temporary disruption of surface transportation, especially over hilly and snowbound areas of Kashmir. “There could be waterlogging in low-lying areas and possible damage to orchards and abrupt fall in day temperature by 7-8 degree Celsius,” he added.

Light to heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in HP

Himachal Pradesh will experience light to heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next five days, Shimla meteorological centre said on Saturday.

The bulletin issued by the meteorological centre stated, “Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours. Thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm are likely to occur over plains, and low and mid hills on April 17 and 18. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over low and mid hills on April 18 and 19.”

According to the bulletin, there is no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures during the last 24 hours. Normal and average maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal.

Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded 39 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is the highest in the state while the lowest temperature was recorded at Keylong (3.4 degrees Celsius), informed IMD, Himachal Pradesh.

“Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorms. Farmers have been advised to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the departments concerned,” reads the statement.

As rainfall activity is likely to increase from April 17 with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, people are asked to take adequate safety measures. Also, hailstorm is likely to occur in the low and mid hills of the state at isolated places, informed IMD, Himachal.

