J&K will continue to be an integral part of India: Vice-president Naidu

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir has been and will continue to be an integral part of India and added that “any external interference in India’s internal affairs is unwarranted”.

Addressing third and fourth convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Jammu, he underlined India’s commitment to the overall development and addressing all the challenges.

He called upon national institutes such as IIMs to offer innovative courses and diplomas based on new market realities.

He also emphasised on the need of reorienting higher education in tune with the realities of the world. To this extent, he called for bringing diverse fields like agriculture, business, technology, humanities and management together.

“This is the spirit of the multidisciplinary push of the new education policy. We cannot solve the problems of future with the same superficial and segregated approach of the past,” he said.

Naidu told the students that as future managers, they have to respond to a world that is changing rapidly. “Your ability to make decisions in an uncertain world and your agility to adapt to new contexts will become very crucial,” he added.

He advised the institutions of higher education to “adapt, evolve and respond” to situations that have never before been faced by mankind.

Calling upon the aspiring entrepreneurs, managers and consultants to identify innovations at the grassroots and use their expertise to achieve scale for indigenous solutions, he urged them to bring in technology to complement the traditional skills of craftsmen and increase farm productivity to help farmers.

Naidu also urged the management students to work with farmers to improve the marketing of farm produce. “E-NAM is a great tool for better price realisation. This should be further scaled up and new innovations be brought into post-harvest facilities,” he said.

Terming skill development and quality education crucial development accelerators, he stressed the need for enhancing access and quality of education.

Naidu said that industry-institute linkages should be further strengthened.

Our industry will also greatly benefit from the fresh perspectives young minds can offer, he added.

Noting that pandemic has shown the necessity and potential of technology in delivering education, the vice-president called for more extensive and prudent use of technological tools. However, in this process, the existing digital divide should not widen, he cautioned.

“The most remote areas and most underprivileged students should be enabled to benefit from this technological revolution,” he said.