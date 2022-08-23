J&K BJP slams parties raising issue of ‘non-local’ voters
The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir slammed the NC, PDP and others for raking up the issue of “inclusion of non-local voters” in the revised electoral rolls in the Union Territory and alleged they were spreading propaganda to disturb the peace
The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday slammed the NC, PDP and others for raking up the issue of “inclusion of non-local voters” in the revised electoral rolls in the Union Territory and alleged they were spreading propaganda to disturb the peace.
Addressing a press conference, BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina said there was no issue of “locals or non-locals” as the Constitution gives the right to every citizen to vote after attaining the age of 18.
“The Representative of the People Act was implemented across the country in 1950 and was extended to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 (in August 2019). The revision of electoral rolls is taking place in accordance with the Act,” the BJP leader said.
He was speaking after chairing a meeting of senior BJP leaders at party headquarters here to chalk out a “counter-strategy” in the wake of the meeting convened by NC president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, where nine parties vowed to oppose by all means, including in court, any decision to include “non-locals” in electoral rolls.
The meeting was attended by the NC, Congress, PDP, Awami National Conference (ANC), Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), JDU and the Akali Dal Mann. However, Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference and Altaf Bukhar’s Apni Party stayed away.
Raina said Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also answerable to the country after her party leaders took part in the meeting as the Act was implemented by the Congress in 1950.
“There is no justification for their misleading propaganda. When PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed can fight and win elections from Uttar Pradesh and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is elected from Maharashtra, there was no uproar at that time.
“How can they oppose those who are living here for decades and were deprived of their rights during their rule over the past 70 years?” he said, adding the BJP will launch an awareness campaign on the issue.
Sayeed, who is the father of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, had won from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat in UP in 1989. Azad became a member of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra in 1984.
“Farooq Abdullah himself was a Union minister, a chief minister, and his name was recently proposed for the post of president by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said.
On allegations that it was an attempt by the BJP to increase its voters, Raina said his party does not need bogus voters as it will achieve its goal of over 50 assembly seats with the support of J&K residents who are satisfied with the functioning of the party.
Referring to West Pakistani refugees, Gorkhas and Valmikis who got voting rights in local elections after the abrogation of Article 370, he said they are getting the chance to register themselves as voters for the first time in 70 years because they were earlier denied the right by these parties.
He said Abdullah should stay away from such propaganda as he is a citizen of the country.
-
Will not accept imported voters: PDP on electoral roll revision
The Peoples Democratic Party Monday staged a protest against election authorities over the issue of “non-locals” being enlisted as electorate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “imported voters” were not acceptable to parties. PDP additional general secretary, Harmesh Singh Salathia said that it is sad that fearing imminent rout the BJP is trampling the very basis of democracy through misusing power. A counter-protest was organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal who members took out a rally in the city.
-
Protesters block national highway in J&K after missing student found dead in Punjab
Hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district for two hours on Monday after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana. The victim, Vaishali, 20, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday, officials said.
-
War of words after JNU security, ABVP members’ campus clash
Clashes broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Monday after security guards tried to break up a protest led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanding the release of scholarship funds. While ABVP said around 15 students were injured in the violence, the JNU administration said two guards sustained serious injuries and were “bleeding profusely”.
-
Ludhiana gambling racket busted with arrest of 21, operator still at large
Division number 2 police busted a gambling racket being run from a rented accommodation in Janakpuri after arresting as many as 21 accused late on Sunday. One of the accused, Paramjit Singh, managed to escape. He is suspected to be the operator of the gambling racket. Police conducted a raid and arrested the 21 accused, most of whom are migrant labourers. The operators of the racket invited the labourers to bet on lottery numbers.
-
Back-to-back LPG cylinder explosions rock Ludhiana residents
Gandhi Nagar residents were left panic-stricken on Monday after back-to-back explosions of liquid petroleum gas cylinders kept on the roof of a house triggered panic on Street No 7. Firefighters said while two of the cylinders kept on the roof exploded, flames arising from a third cylinder were doused. Area residents, meanwhile, claimed that they heard three explosions. The explosions caused heavy damage to the roof of the house.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics