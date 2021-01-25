IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K hospital collaborates with musicologist for diagnosis, treatment of mental disorders
J&K hospital collaborates with musicologist for diagnosis, treatment of mental disorders
J&K hospital collaborates with musicologist for diagnosis, treatment of mental disorders
chandigarh news

J&K hospital collaborates with musicologist for diagnosis, treatment of mental disorders

The research, being undertaken by SKIMS-MC and Shahzad Aasim will study the effect of acoustics, sound and music on mental disorders such as anxiety and depression
READ FULL STORY
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:46 PM IST

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences ( medical college and hospital, SKIMS-MC) and a musicologist from Jammu and Kashmir’s Institute of Mathematical Science are collaborating to learn whether mental disorders can be diagnosed and treated using sound and Indian classical music.

The research will study the effect of acoustics, sound and music on mental disorders such as anxiety and depression. Principal investigator of the project, Shahzad Aasim, a musicologist, said they will be testing the neuro-acoustic mechanism. “Kashmir is a hotspot for mental disorders owing to conflict and other issues. The aim of this research is to accurately diagnose and treat illnesses such as anxiety, depression, autism and other mental disorder using specific and unspecific sound therapies,” he says.

“So far, doctors have been diagnosing these disorders using symptoms or case histories. They then make assumptions based on a certain scaling,” said Aasim, who is also the research head at Jammu and Kashmir’s Institute of Mathematical Science (JK-IMS) in the higher education department.

SKIMS head of the psychiatry professor Abdul Wahid said the research was yet to begin and they have just signed a memorandum of understanding with JKIMS. “We are yet to formulate a protocol. We are trying to learn the effect of acoustics on treatment of patients and see if we can use it to treat psychiatric disorders,” he said.

“I have been working on this for 12 years,” says Aasim, who has written research papers on music, including the quantum mechanism of music in theory and practice and secret of music.

The research will be carried on patients of SKIMS-MC and will be done after obtaining informed consent of the patients or their caretakers. The first phase will take six months.

“We will be using resonance factor. Human organs like the heart and brain have their vibration frequencies. We will be introducing low frequency sound loops to patients to reach resonance points. Then we will be comparing it with normal people. It is like organ mapping using sound,” Aasim said.

Aasim said that they will be using sound notations from Indian classical music based on the frequency spectrum. “We will also be quantifying mood swings,” he said.

Dr Nizamuddin, assistant professor at the department of psychiatry, said the project aims to use music and sound therapy to assess symptoms of the patients. “There will be piloting and then research will start. It is a very innovative idea and the outcome is uncertain. Our side will be assessing whether symptom-wise there is improvement in the patient or not,” he said, adding that he was not sure if the therapy can help diagnose patients .

Researchers have found that a large population in Kashmir suffers from mental disorders. Nearly 1.8 million or 45% of the total adult population in the Valley show symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a research by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) concluded in 2016. It said, on an average, an adult living in the Valley has witnessed or experienced 7.7 traumatic events during their lifetime. While 93% of people experienced conflict-related trauma, 94% experienced trauma due to natural disasters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
J&K hospital collaborates with musicologist for diagnosis, treatment of mental disorders
J&K hospital collaborates with musicologist for diagnosis, treatment of mental disorders
chandigarh news

J&K hospital collaborates with musicologist for diagnosis, treatment of mental disorders

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The research, being undertaken by SKIMS-MC and Shahzad Aasim will study the effect of acoustics, sound and music on mental disorders such as anxiety and depression
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accident victims worked in a private company in Gurugram and were on a weekend trip to Narkanda near Shimla. (Representative photo)
The accident victims worked in a private company in Gurugram and were on a weekend trip to Narkanda near Shimla. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

3 tourists from Delhi killed in car accident near Shimla

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Car with five occupants skids off road at Narkanda; two survivors hospitalised at IGMC, Shimla, in serious condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Gurdhian Singh in his wheat field in Patiala. (Bharat Bhushan/Ht photo)
Farmer Gurdhian Singh in his wheat field in Patiala. (Bharat Bhushan/Ht photo)
budget

‘Debt waiver can restore farmer faith in the govt’

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:39 AM IST
The Centre allocated 1,38,564 crore for the agriculture ministry in the 2020-21 budget, five percent of the outlay. The increase was primarily because of allocation of 75,000 crore for the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana, the federal income support scheme for farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sales have started to pick up at the chicken market in sector 21, say sellers. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Sales have started to pick up at the chicken market in sector 21, say sellers. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Poultry sales pick up again in Chandigarh tricity

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Business has normalised by 80% says a Chandigarh seller, while Panchkula reports slow rise in demand
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today, it’s more important to know who is invited to the party and (more juicier) who’s not; what everyone’s wearing; and pictures that have to be taken to be discussed later. (Shutterstock)
Today, it’s more important to know who is invited to the party and (more juicier) who’s not; what everyone’s wearing; and pictures that have to be taken to be discussed later. (Shutterstock)
chandigarh news

Guest column: When no one was plagued by FOMO versus JOMO

By Promil Dada
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Change is the only constant in life
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students might think their parents and family members back home might not be as happening and tech-savvy as them or their peers; but spending time with them is important. (Shutterstock)
Students might think their parents and family members back home might not be as happening and tech-savvy as them or their peers; but spending time with them is important. (Shutterstock)
chandigarh news

Guest Column: To my dear students, from a teacher

By Reema Bansal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
As an educator, I experience love for my students
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child being vaccinated for polio in India. (Shutterstock)
A child being vaccinated for polio in India. (Shutterstock)
chandigarh news

Guest Column: Miracles do happen, that’s how India won the battle against polio

By RK Saboo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:19 AM IST
At a time when the world battles Covid-19, the story of how the polio virus was eradicated brings hope that mankind will triumph over adversities at all costs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents of sectors 76 to 80 in Mohali complain that city authorities have taken no initiative to keep stray cattle off roads. (HT Photo)
Residents of sectors 76 to 80 in Mohali complain that city authorities have taken no initiative to keep stray cattle off roads. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

MC polls: Development issues matter in Mohali’s ‘new’ sectors

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Schools, markets and community centres had been planned but no projects have been initiated, complain residents of sectors 76 to 80
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents of 12 villages, including Bhankharpur, Issapur, Pragpur, Bakerpur, Ibrahampur, Dhanounani and Bhora had moved the Punjab and Haryana High court (pictured here) alleging that chemically polluted water was being discharged in the Dera Bassi drain. (HT Photo)
Residents of 12 villages, including Bhankharpur, Issapur, Pragpur, Bakerpur, Ibrahampur, Dhanounani and Bhora had moved the Punjab and Haryana High court (pictured here) alleging that chemically polluted water was being discharged in the Dera Bassi drain. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

4 years on, project to treat effluents in Dera Bassi yet to take off

By Hillary Victor, Dera Bassi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The Dera Bassi municipal council had leased out four acres of land for the project, which was to be executed by Mohali Green Environment Private Limited, an association of around 10 pharmaceutical companies
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kulwant Singh (centre) addresses mediapersons. (HT Photo)
Kulwant Singh (centre) addresses mediapersons. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

3 booked for attack on former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh’s office

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Three men with alleged links to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were booked by police for attacking the Sector 79 election office of former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh on Sunday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Chandigarh DEO who died of Covid among 24 R-day awardees
Former Chandigarh DEO who died of Covid among 24 R-day awardees
chandigarh news

Former Chandigarh DEO who died of Covid among 24 R-day awardees

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Harbir Singh Anand worked day and night as a Covid warrior, and continued his diligent services till his last breath, just 25 days prior to his retirement, reads the citation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice-President’s office seeks draft schedule for Panjab University senate elections
Vice-President’s office seeks draft schedule for Panjab University senate elections
chandigarh news

Vice-President’s office seeks draft schedule for Panjab University senate elections

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:53 PM IST
The development comes after the varsity had conveyed to chancellor’s office that the process of conducting the senate elections has been initiated after receiving the Chandigarh administration nod
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fresh trouble for Tribune flyover project as Chandigarh urban planning dept says it didn’t give approval
Fresh trouble for Tribune flyover project as Chandigarh urban planning dept says it didn’t give approval
chandigarh news

Fresh trouble for Tribune flyover project as Chandigarh urban planning dept says it didn’t give approval

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Letter to engineering dept comes in rebuttal to claims made in minutes of technical committee meeting
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 35% turn up for Covid vaccine in Chandigarh
Only 35% turn up for Covid vaccine in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Only 35% turn up for Covid vaccine in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Even though two more vaccination sites were operationalised in Chandigarh, the pace of inoculating healthcare workers against Covid-19, which was gradually picking up during the week, witnessed a dip on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brar picked up golf only during the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)
Brar picked up golf only during the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

28-year-old golfer creates milestone at Chandigarh Golf Club

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Pukhraj Singh Brar, a mechanical engineer, scored a hole-in-one on par 4, driving the ball from the tee into the hole with a single stroke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP