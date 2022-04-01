J&K L-G inaugurates six power infrastructure projects in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dedicated six power infrastructure projects worth ₹64.10 crore to the public here.
These projects will add another 660 MVA capacity to the existing power systems in the Jammu region and include new 400 MVA, 220/132 KV power transformer at Gladni Grid Station, besides new 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers each at Gladni, Canal, Bari Brahmana-I; Jaurian and Akhnoor grid stations, an official statement said.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the Gladni grid station has seen long-due capacity augmentation of 400 MVA after almost 14 years.
“In addition to the installation of 400 MVA power transformer at 220 KV level, as a major relief to residents of Jammu city, the department has created additional capacity by installing 50 MVA power transformer at 132 KV level at the same grid station, which will particularly cater to the increased summer demand mainly for domestic and commercial purposes,” he added. Sinha said the new projects will benefit more than six lakh people.
“The addition of three new power transformers of 50 MVA capacity each (Jaurian, Akhnoor and Canal) shall ensure sufficient and reliable power supply in the rural border areas of Jammu,” he added.
The Lt Governor said the inauguration of a string of power projects in the last three months in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions is a testimony to the UT administration’s commitment to improve the quality of life of the people.
The LG observed that the measures will not only resolve power crisis in the peak season, but will also open a host of employment opportunities by meeting the growing demand for opening of new industries in the UT.
-
In Lok Sabha: Harsimrat seeks resumption of flights from Bathinda airport
Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday demanded resumption of Delhi-Bathinda air service, saying grounding of flights from November 2020 had adversely affected business and was also causing inconvenience to central government employees as well as others in the Malwa region. Calling for the resumption of the Delhi-Bathinda and Delhi-Bathinda-Jammu flights, she said both flights had attracted an enthusiastic response.
-
One killed, 5 LPU professors hurt as cars collide in Phagwara
Phagwara : A man was killed and five university professors injured in a head-on collision between two cars here, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on the Mehtan-Mehli Phagwara bypass on Wednesday evening, they said. Sukhpreet Singh (28), a resident of village Palahi, was in one of the cars and died in the accident while the five professors of a Lovely Professional University in Phagwara suffered multiple fractures, police said.
-
1 held with ₹6.9 lakh hawala money in Jammu; ex-minister absconding
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a Kashmiri man and recovered around ₹7 lakh of hawala money from him. “On the basis of a specific input that some people are going to receive Hawala money in Jammu, several checking points were established. Based on suspicion, the police arrested Mohammad Shareef Shah, 64, of Anantnag district, from Gandhi Nagar area,” said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh.
-
Punjab: Wheat procurement starts on April 1, food dept expects fall in arrivals
Chandigarh : The wheat procurement in Punjab for the rabi marketing season will start across 1,892 centres of the state agricultural produce marketing board from April 1. The state food and civil supplies department, four state procurement agencies and the Centre's Food Corporation of India are all geared up for hassle-free procurement. The state food and civil supplies department is apprehending fall in the arrivals this year due to global wheat shortfall owing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
-
Punjab assembly’s special one-day session on April 1
Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, decided to convene a special one-day assembly session on Friday. According to the list of business released by the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister will move a resolution “regarding matters pertaining to Union Territory Chandigarh”.
