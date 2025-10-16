JK: LG Sinha hands over job letters to families of 250 terror victims

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday met families of terror victims at Dardpora, Kupwara, and provided government jobs to 250 families. The LG also assured the terror victims them that their decades-long trauma, torment and suffering is over. (HT Photo)

The LG also assured the them that their decades-long trauma, torment and suffering is over. “We will ensure all the support so that they can reclaim their lives,” he said.

SInha said justice, respect and dignity to family members of civilian killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists is his top priority. “Criminal justice system will ensure perpetrators and elements of terror ecosystem are punished, providing a sense of justice and closure for victim’s family and the society,” he said.

He also said that families of civilian martyrs have gone through deep trauma, suffered various challenges, including unemployment and education, and felt loss of hope in the past three decades. “Families of civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists also suffered systemic barriers which stifled their progress. They were denied their rights and access to resources. All obstacles are now removed and we are ensuring justice and dignity for terror victim families,” the LG said.

He also paid homage to the civilians who were killed by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in J&K.

The families of terror victims also narrated their ordeal. “It is difficult to articulate the pain and suffering of terror victim families due to their profound emotional and psychological trauma and the administration will handle each case with full sensitivity and responsibility. So far around 250 terror victim families provided with government jobs. This mission will continue till justice is done to every affected family. This is the beginning of a new era of justice in J&K,” the LG said.