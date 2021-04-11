J&K records 915 Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 915 infections on Sunday, taking the Union Territory’s case tally to 1,38,390, health officials said.

Over the last five days, J&K has been recording around 800 cases, the highest daily count in six months. The UT also recorded five fresh fatalities, all of them in Kashmir, taking the death toll to 2,034.

Of the new cases, 627 were from Kashmir division and 288 were from Jammu. J&K had an all-time high of 1,698 daily cases on September 12, 2020.

Officials said with 362 cases, Srinagar has the highest number of new infections, followed by 192 in Jammu, 111 in Baramulla, 48 in Reasi and 38 in Kupwara. Six out of 20 districts reported single-digit cases while no case was reported in Kishtwar.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily since March, reached 7,335, officials said. Since February 9, when active cases were at the lowest at 593, the UT has added 6,742 active cases in two months.

As many as 1, 29,021 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 93.23 % from the highest of around 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 6.50 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the Union territory so far.

In March, the UT had recorded 4,519 Covid-19 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1, 935 cases and 21 deaths.

The peak of the first Covid wave was in September when the UT had witnessed 37, 372 cases and 478 deaths.