J&K’s daily Covid caseload crosses 3,000 mark, Section 144 imposed in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 3,164 fresh novel coronavirus infections, the highest daily case tally since the pandemic began, taking the overall Union territory’s cases to 1,66,054.

With 25 Covid-19 deaths for the second day in a row, Jammu and Kashmir again recorded the highest single-day toll since the outbreak taking the UT’s overall toll to 2,197.

Of the new cases, 2,134 cases are from Kashmir while 1,030 are from Jammu, besides 174 travellers.

While 15 of the deaths were reported in Jammu division, 10 people lost their lives in Kashmir.

So far the toll of people who succumbed to the virus in April has reached 203.

Officials said with 1,144 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 489 in Jammu district, 197 in Baramulla, 174 in Budgam, 143 in Anantnag and 123 in Bandipora.

The number of active cases, which has been rising exponentially, reached 22,283, officials said. Most of these cases have been added after February 9 when the UT had the lowest active case tally of 593.

As many as 1,457 patients have recovered, including 801 from Kashmir and 656 from Jammu.

So far, 1,41,574 people have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 85.25% against 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 7.12 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

The month of April has already witnessed 35,094 Covid infections, the second highest monthly total after September, 2020 when the first wave of Covid-19 had peaked and the UT had witnessed 37, 372 cases and 478 deaths.

Srinagar administration has decided to impose Section 144, banning assembly of five or more people.

“In view of massive spurt in positive cases in Sringar and after due deliberations, Section 144 of CrPc is imposed hereby within the municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the epidemic. Assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect,” the DC said in a tweet.