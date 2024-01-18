close_game
Job fraud: Haryana cop booked for duping two of 7.50L

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 18, 2024 09:12 AM IST

A case was registered against Ravi Gill, who worked as a kennel man in the CID unit of Haryana Police and was posted in Chandigarh

A man working with Haryana Police was booked for cheating two Pinjore residents of 7.50 lakh on the pretext of getting jobs for their wards in Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh.

Complainants Balkar Singh and Balbir Singh said Ravi duped them of 7.50 lakh in the name of getting jobs for their children in Panjab University, Chandigarh.
A case was registered against Ravi Gill, who worked as a kennel man in the CID unit of Haryana Police and was posted in Chandigarh.

Complainants Balkar Singh and Balbir Singh said Ravi duped them of 7.50 lakh in the name of getting jobs for their children in PU. But despite the payment, the accused failed to get the work done and refund the money.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Pinjore police station on Wednesday after Ravi failed to appear in the internal inquiry of the department following the complaint against him.

