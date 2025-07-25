Jobs, infra upgrade, tourism my priorities, says Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta

Kavinder Gupta, 65, who took oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh last week, is the first political figure to hold the top job since the strategic region was carved out as a Union Territory from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state in August 2019. In a telephonic interview with Hindustan Times, Gupta, a former deputy chief minister of J&K, listed bringing Ladakh on the world map for tourism, addressing unemployment and boosting infrastructure as his priorities, while exuding confidence to deal with the locals’ long-standing demand for the statehood and Constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. Edited excerpts: Kavinder Gupta, 65, who took oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh last week, is the first political figure to hold the top job since the strategic region was carved out as a Union Territory from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state in August 2019. (HT File)

You have been appointed at a time when the people of Ladakh are demanding Statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution (that deals with the administration of tribal areas). Though the Centre has the last word on both issues, how are you going to address these sensitive issues?

Talks are already on. The Centre is not against their demands but a decision will be made after careful thought. The Centre has already given them five new districts, with the count now at seven. With requisite funds, the region will see all-round development. I will take the people of Ladakh into confidence and work for them.

Ladakh has the Shia-dominated Kargil district and Buddhist-majority Leh district. Both communities have come together for a common cause – statehood and Sixth Schedule. How are you going to strike a balance between the two communities?

I am a politician and fully understand these issues. I have already started interacting with prominent people from both the communities. I will take them along. PM Narendra Modi ji has reposed his faith on me and I will live up to the expectations of the people from both communities.

Given Ladakh’s strategic location due to its shared borders with China and Pakistan, how do you view the region’s border security? Are there plans to ramp up border infrastructure, especially roads?

Though security on the borders is the prerogative of the Army and ITBP, the G-O-C concerned (of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps) regularly gives feedback on it. I personally believe in the doctrine of ‘Shakti Hi Shanti Ka Aadhar Hai (strength forms the basis of peace). India is rapidly increasing its military might and the BRO is laying a network of border roads. The Zojila tunnel and other border area development projects are part of new India’s pledge to secure its frontiers. During my tenure, these border area development projects will definitely get a boost.

It’s been barely a week since you took oath as LG on July 18. What are your priorities for the region?

: My priority will remain the common man of Ladakh. I will ensure that the benefits of various government schemes and development projects reach the last man standing in the queue. The benefits of government schemes must reach the under-privileged strata of the society. Further, Ladakh is a vast region where connectivity remains a challenge. We intend to have a network of roads.

Soon after you took oath, you talked about making Ladakh a global tourism destination. How do you intend to make it happen?

Like I have already stated, we intend to have a network of intra-region roads on short routes. We want direct, all-weather road connectivity with Kullu-Manali in Himachal Pradesh. We want Ladakh to be on the world map for tourism. The famous Aryan Valley (believed to be the living connection to ancient Aryan history) will be promoted. At the same time, we will ensure that the cultural, ethnic and lingual sensitivities, besides the ecology of the Himalayan region, are not disturbed.

For nearly six years since Ladakh was made a UT without legislature on August 5, 2019, unemployment has spiralled. Any plans on how to tide over the problem?

The government had recently advertised 359 gazetted posts through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). We are going to advertise more gazetted and non-gazetted posts soon. The government will work on fast-track mode. We are going to convene a meeting of all government departments. They will first give their reports and then, their plans and programmes.