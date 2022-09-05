Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Joyride turns into horror at Mohali fair, 5 kids among 10 hurt

Joyride turns into horror at Mohali fair, 5 kids among 10 hurt

Updated on Sep 05, 2022 04:01 AM IST

At least 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down, from 50 metres above the ground, during an ongoing fete at Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali, on Sunday evening.

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

At least 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down, from 50 metres above the ground, during an ongoing fete at Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali, on Sunday evening.

The injured have been admitted at the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Those admitted at the civil hospital include Rajdeep Singh, 23, Hitesh Kumar, 31, Jeenat, 28, and Bhawna, 23.

Jyoti Sharma, 33, her daughter Manya Sharma, 13, Sonam, 32, Rajbir Dhabra, 10, Bani Wadhwa, 12, are undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital. The identity of one of the injured could not be ascertained till the time of filing of the report.

Most of them have suffered back and jaw injuries, but all are stated to be out of danger.

People tossed up in the air as the joyride hits the ground during an ongoing fete at Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali, on Sunday evening. (HT Photo)
People tossed up in the air as the joyride hits the ground during an ongoing fete at Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali, on Sunday evening. (HT Photo)

The fete namely ‘London Bridge’ was supposed to end on August 31, but got extended till September 11.

Organiser Sunny Singh said, “We will find out how this happened. It seems there was a technical issue. Earlier too, we organised several fetes but this has never happened. We will cooperate with the police and administration.”

Jaspreet Kaur, an eyewitness, said, “We picked up the injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no ambulance, and even the bouncers of the fete were trying to threaten us. Later, the employees of the organisers also fled the scene.”

Sub-divisional magistrate Sarabjit Kaur and naib tehsildar Arjun Grewal rushed to the spot.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal, who also reached the spot, said, “There was a large footfall at the fete as it was a Sunday. We are trying to find out how this happened. A case will be registered accordingly.”

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said, “We will hold an inquiry and strict action will be taken against the guilty.”

