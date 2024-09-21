JP Atray meet: Harnoor, Sohraab set up PCA Colts’ title triumph

Showing off his batting prowess, left-handed batter Harnoor Singh Pannu scored a match-winning 97-ball knock of 89 runs to set up Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Colts’ 43-run win over Delhi Challengers in the final of the 29th edition of JP Atray memorial cricket tournament played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday. PCA Colts in a jubilant mood after winning JP Atray memorial cricket tournament at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday. (HT Photo)

Harnoor, who made a switch from UT Cricket Association to PCA this season, was also named best batter of the tournament for scoring 300 runs in five matches. He was ably supported by Sohraab Dhaliwal, who made an unbeaten 74 for the Punjab outfit off 46 balls. He was named man of the match for his all-round show. He claimed three wickets.

Batting first, PCA Colts scored 298 runs in 50 overs, losing eight wickets. Opener Harnoor made 89 runs, Sohraab Dhaliwal scored 74 not out while Abhay Chaudhary contributed with 52 runs. For Delhi Challengers, bowler Vikas Singh claimed three wickets.

Chasing, Delhi Challengers were bowled out for 255 runs in 47.1 overs. Rishi Dhawan’s knock of 76 runs went in vain as his team lost. For the PCA team, Sohraab scalped three wickets.

Punjab legislative assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan gave away the prizes to the teams. Former IAS officer and tournament convener Vivek Atray was also present on the occasion. The winning team fetched ₹3 lakh while the runners-up got ₹1.5 lakh.