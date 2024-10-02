Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JP Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal from October 4

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Oct 03, 2024 05:02 AM IST

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 4 and 5. BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that on the first day of the visit, Nadda will hold a meeting with officials of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bilaspur.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 4 and 5. BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that on the first day of the visit, Nadda will hold a meeting with officials of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bilaspur.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 4 and 5. (PTI File)
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 4 and 5. (PTI File)

On October 5, Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the BJP district office in Sirmaur. He will also unveil the inauguration plaque of the newly constructed BJP district office at Dehra in Kangra district.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On