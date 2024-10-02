JP Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal from October 4

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 4 and 5. BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that on the first day of the visit, Nadda will hold a meeting with officials of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bilaspur. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 4 and 5. (PTI File)

On October 5, Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the BJP district office in Sirmaur. He will also unveil the inauguration plaque of the newly constructed BJP district office at Dehra in Kangra district.