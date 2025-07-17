Judicial officer’s PSO dies by suicide in Dera Bassi

A 32-year-old senior constable died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself in the head on Wednesday evening in Dera Bassi. The deceased, a resident of Sundra village, Dera Bassi, was posted as a personal security officer (PSO) to a judicial officer. The constable is survived by his wife and a minor son. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Birkramjit Singh Brar said the judicial officer was trying to reach the constable for duty in the evening, but his phone was found switched off. Later, the constable’s car was discovered parked near the ATS tower in Dera Bassi, locked from the inside with the engine still running. He was found in a pool of blood, with his service revolver lying next to him.

“The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway,” said DSP Brar. The constable is survived by his wife and a minor son.

9 days after schoolteacher killed self, hubby booked for abetment

Nine days after a 24-year-old schoolteacher killed herself at her residence in Dera Bassi, police booked her husband on charges of abetment to suicide. This came after WhatsApp chats with her friend, in which she spoke of continued domestic violence and harassment for dowry, emerged.

The woman, who was employed at a private school in the city, had been married for just over a year. Her husband works with a private firm. Police had initially started inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as no foul play was initially suspected, but after the WhatsApp chats emerged, her father approached the police.

SHO inspector Sumit Mor confirmed the development and said the chats are now part of the investigation.