‘Jurisdiction breach’: Punjab Cong seeks FIR against Vij, Ambala SP

The Punjab Congress on Thursday slammed the Haryana Police for jurisdictional breaches while using tear-gas shells and rubber bullets against farmers who are protesting within the borders of Punjab. Asserting that the farmers have remained within the bounds of Punjab, Warring reiterated that the Haryana Police have no legal authority to employ such coercive measures (File Photo)

While leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa trained his guns at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (who also holds the home portfolio) for failing to lodge an FIR against the Haryana Police, a delegation of Indian National Congress (INC)-led by state party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring sought a police case against Haryana home minister Anil Vij and the Ambala senior superintendent of police.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Calling the Haryana Police’s use of tear-gas shells and rubber bullets against farmers as “not only unlawful but also unconstitutional,” the INC delegation met the Punjab chief secretary and demanded swift action from the Punjab government to address “flagrant violations of human rights.”

Asserting that the farmers have remained within the bounds of Punjab, Warring reiterated that the Haryana Police have no legal authority to employ such coercive measures. “The severe injuries sustained by the farmers, including those to vital areas such as eyes, head, and neck, are egregious violations of their fundamental rights, including the right to Freedom of Speech and Expression under Article 19(1)(A) and the Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21. Such actions by the Haryana police are deeply concerning and warrant immediate redressal,” he said.

Mann hand-in-glove with Khattar govt: Bajwa

Bajwa said, “Around 130 Punjabi farmers have been injured, but not even a single AAP leader has condemned the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government for attacking Punjabi farmers. This proves that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is hand -in-glove with the Haryana chief minister. The CM is backstabbing the entire farming community.”

“The Punjab CM has surrendered himself and the democratic rights of the farming community to remain in the good books of the BJP. First, he attempted to intermediate between farmers’ unions and the BJP government. Now, he has let the Haryana government commit cruelty upon Punjabi farmers,” said Bajwa.

He also criticised Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh for failing to ensure that a medico-legal report of the injured was prepared. “He only visited the injured on Wednesday to make his presence felt and get political mileage,” said Bajwa.

Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra also wrote to the Patiala deputy commissioner to immediately issue an order to register an FIR against the Haryana officials for attacking Punjab farmers crossing the state border.

“The use of drones, tear gas shells, and rubber bullets to disperse the farmers, are deeply troubling. Such egregious violations not only infringe upon the fundamental rights of the protesting farmers but also contravene the foundational principles enshrined in our Constitution,” he said.