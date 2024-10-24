Menu Explore
JU’s Bhaderwah campus starts computer certificate course for jail inmates

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 24, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The initiative, aimed at providing skill-based education to the inmates, was launched in an impressive function held on the jail premises

In a significant step towards empowering incarcerated individuals, Bhaderwah campus of the University of Jammu, on Wednesday, inaugurated a two-month computer certificate course for the inmates of Bhaderwah district jail, said officials.

Superintendent of district jail Bhaderwah Hamiduillah Naik, head of computer science Bhaderwah campus Dr Abid Sarwar, along with other officials from the Campus and district jail, were present. (HT Photo)
The initiative, aimed at providing skill-based education to the inmates, was launched in an impressive function held on the jail premises.

Prof JP Singh Joorel, rector Bhaderwah Campus, inaugurated the course.

Superintendent of district jail Bhaderwah Hamiduillah Naik, head of computer science Bhaderwah campus Dr Abid Sarwar, along with other officials from the Campus and district jail, were also present.

Prof Joorel, in his address, emphasised upon the significance of skill development programmes like computer course, highlighting their potential to transform lives.

“Such skill-based courses can become a source of livelihood for those who take advantage of them. This initiative is not just about learning computers, but about equipping individuals with skills that can lead to future employment opportunities or entrepreneurial ventures,” he stated.

Joorel also commended superintendent Naik for his dedication and efforts in organising activities aimed at inmate welfare.

Naik, in his remarks, expressed his gratitude to Joorel and Bhaderwah Campus for their continuous support and collaboration.

He underscored the importance of such initiatives in rehabilitating inmates and helping them reintegrate into society post-release.

“District jail Bhaderwah has undertaken several welfare initiatives recently, and this computer course is part of our ongoing efforts to provide inmates with opportunities that can help them build a better future,” he said.

