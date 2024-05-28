Just old promises in BJP manifesto, says Tewari during foot march in Chandigarh

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Monday lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto, saying, “It is a classic case of old wine in new bottles as it is the repackaging of old unfulfilled promises.” Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari during his foot march in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Interacting with reporters during his foot march in the Butrela area, he said since the BJP was in power for the last ten years, the party should have brought out its balance sheet of 10 years, which it could not as the BJP has nothing to show.

While replying to a question on the BJP’s manifesto released on Sunday, Tewari said the manifesto has already been rejected by the people of Chandigarh who have raised questions on unkept promises repeated in it.

He said the BJP had promised to introduce monorail trains in Chandigarh in its 2019 manifesto. However, no monorail trains were launched and there was no progress on the Metro project, which resulted in clogged city roads due to heavy traffic.

The BJP had promised to regularise the need-based changes made in the housing board allotted units, he added. On the contrary, he said, the housing board issued draconian notices for even small changes made, sometimes fines of lakhs of rupees were imposed, bulldozers were brought to raze the houses, and sometimes poor people were evicted from their homes.

Referring to the BJP’s promise of providing a 24-hour water supply in Chandigarh, he said, the same promise was made in 2019. Not only was the promise not fulfilled, the tariff was exorbitantly increased.

Tewari said, “Like the BJP has promised to remove the Dadumajra garbage dump in the current manifesto, it had promised it in 2019 as well. If they could not do anything in five years, what can be expected from them in another five years, which they are not getting in any way.”

Similarly, the Congress candidate referred to the issue of parking in the city, improving the public transport system and permission to build additional floors on booths in the city and said, “But the truth is that the then BJP president Tandon and MP Kiran Kher simply forgot their promises made to the booths and other commercial buildings.”

The BJP, he said, had promised to extend the boundary of Lal Dora in villages, regularise the houses built outside the Lal Dora, abolish the Periphery Act and the people will not have to face harassment. This promise, he said, also remains unfulfilled.

BJP’s 10-yr tenure will be known for its failures: Hooda

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said, “The 10-year tenure of BJP will be known only, and only, for their failures.” Hooda, who was in Chandigarh to campaign for Tiwari and addressed meetings in Sector 37, Sector 56, Hallomajra and Indira Colony, said the BJP government has proved to be a failure on every front.